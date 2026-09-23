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Sharjah Ruler settles debts for 82 cases totalling over Dh17.8 million

Sharjah's Ruler has issued directives to support citizens and ease family burdens

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Sharjah Ruler settles debts for 82 cases totalling over Dh17.8 million

Sharjah In implementing the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to provide a decent standard of living for Sharjah citizens, His Highness has ordered the settlement of debts in 82 cases, totalling Dh17,859,829.

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The directives issued by the Ruler of Sharjah reflect his commitment to monitoring citizens' circumstances, addressing their needs, and easing the financial burdens on families. These efforts thereby promote family stability and provide citizens with the means to enjoy a decent standard of living.

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