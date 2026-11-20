EDE warns ginkgo may increase bleeding risk when taken with blood-thinning medicines
Dubai: The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) has warned against taking dietary supplements, herbal remedies and products marketed for weight loss or improved athletic performance alongside prescription medicines without consulting a doctor or pharmacist, citing potentially serious health risks.
The regulator said certain herbal ingredients can interfere with how medicines are absorbed, metabolised or work in the body, potentially reducing their effectiveness or increasing the risk of adverse reactions.
According to Emarat Al Youm, the EDE singled out ginkgo supplements, which may increase the risk of bleeding when taken with certain anticoagulant medicines, and St John's-wort, a herbal remedy that can reduce the effectiveness of some medications by altering how they are metabolised.
The establishment also warned that some products promoted for weight loss or enhanced physical performance may contain undisclosed pharmaceutical ingredients, posing additional health risks, particularly when taken in high doses or combined with other medications.
It stressed that products labelled as natural, herbal or dietary supplements should not automatically be considered safe, noting that their composition, intended use and potential interactions must be carefully assessed.
The regulator explained that its oversight extends to healthcare products falling within approved regulatory classifications, including certain dietary supplements, herbal products and preparations with medicinal effects.
However, the regulatory requirements applicable to individual products depend on their ingredients, intended uses, promotional claims and classification.
Simply marketing a product as herbal, natural or intended for athletes does not establish its safety or regulatory status, the EDE said.
The establishment also cautioned patients against abruptly discontinuing prescribed treatments for chronic medical conditions without seeking professional advice.
It highlighted certain epilepsy medicines and corticosteroids, commonly known as cortisone or steroids, which may require gradual dose reductions under medical supervision, depending on the medication, dosage and duration of treatment.
Stopping some treatments without appropriate medical supervision can lead to a loss of control over serious conditions, the regulator warned.
Decisions about changing or discontinuing medication should therefore take into account the type of treatment, the patient's medical condition and any symptoms experienced.
The establishment urged patients to seek immediate medical attention if warning signs of a serious reaction develop and to consult a healthcare professional before making other changes to their treatment.
The EDE called on patients to inform their doctors and pharmacists about all products they take, including vitamins, herbal preparations, protein powders and sports performance supplements.
Providing a complete list of medicines and supplements allows healthcare professionals to assess possible interactions and determine whether a product can be used safely alongside prescribed treatment.
The regulator also advised consumers to verify the source, classification, ingredients and approved product information before purchasing or using supplements.
Anyone experiencing unusual symptoms after taking a product should retain its packaging, dosage information and details of when it was consumed, the EDE said.
Such information can help healthcare professionals and regulatory authorities assess possible adverse reactions and determine whether further action is necessary.
The establishment encouraged consumers to report suspected adverse reactions through the appropriate official channels, enabling safety concerns to be documented, evaluated and addressed.