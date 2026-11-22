Tea's familiar amber colour conceals a surprisingly varied chemistry. Black tea contains caffeine and plant compounds called polyphenols, while infusions made from hibiscus, ginger or chamomile offer different flavours and naturally occurring substances. Researchers have investigated some of these ingredients for their potential health effects, although the evidence is far stronger for certain properties than others. For UAE residents who enjoy tea throughout the day, the options offer a practical way to choose what goes into the cup. A morning brew and an evening infusion may serve different purposes, even when both arrive in familiar tea bags.