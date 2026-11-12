Love your coffee piping hot or your drinks ice cold? These 5 travel mugs are worth a look

A good travel mug should do more than keep your morning coffee warm. In the UAE, where a short commute can turn into a long day of meetings, errands or driving, it should also keep iced coffee, tea and water refreshingly cool. The right mug needs reliable insulation, a lid you can trust and a size that fits your daily routine. Our overall pick is the Owala SmoothSip Slider, which combines a comfortable drinking spout with a leakproof closure and impressive manufacturer-rated temperature retention.