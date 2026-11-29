Witness account reignites suspicions of murder in French political cold case
The body of a French minister was exhumed this week for autopsy, reopening a nearly 50-year-old political cold case and raising hopes for his family who contest he committed suicide in 1979 by drowning.
Robert Boulin's body was exhumed on Thursday and the autopsy was carried out a day later, the national unit for unresolved crimes (PCSNE) said in a statement.
"This is an important step, but there are several others under way in the investigation concerning Robert Boulin," Didier Seban, the Boulin family's lawyer, told AFP.
On 30 October 1979, the body of Boulin, seen as a potential prime minister by some, was found in a pond in Rambouillet, west of Paris.
Then minister of labour, he was 59 years old.
Investigators concluded it was a case of suicide after Boulin was accused of wrongdoing over the purchase of a plot of land on the French Mediterranean coast.
This version is contested by his family which alleges a "political assassination".
At the end of June, three investigating judges were appointed to look into whether Boulin was kidnapped, illegally detained and murdered.
The case took a new turn in 2022 after a man called Elio Darmon claimed to have witnessed a conversation between gangsters about murdering Boulin after assaulting him to derail his political ambitions, which risked overshadowing Jacques Chirac, who later became prime minister and then president.