Dubai Health highlights seasonal influenza symptoms and risks
Dubai: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has urged residents to be aware of seasonal influenza symptoms, how the infection spreads and the differences between flu and the common cold.
In an advisory shared on social media, the authority explained that influenza often develops suddenly and can cause more intense symptoms than a common cold. It also highlighted how the virus spreads, particularly in crowded and enclosed spaces.
The guidance comes as the authority encourages residents to recognise the signs of influenza and take precautions to protect themselves and those around them.
According to the DHA, influenza symptoms typically appear between one and four days after infection.
Common symptoms include:
Sudden fever, often around 38°C
Cough and sore throat
Headache
Muscle and joint aches
Fatigue
Runny nose
Young children may also experience vomiting and diarrhoea.
The authority highlighted the sudden onset of symptoms as one of the main characteristics of influenza, which can be more severe than the common cold.
Although seasonal influenza and the common cold can cause similar symptoms, they differ in how quickly they develop and their severity.
A common cold usually develops gradually, with symptoms that are generally mild to moderate. Influenza often begins suddenly, with more intense symptoms and a greater risk of complications.
The DHA said a healthcare professional can assess symptoms and determine whether testing is needed to confirm the diagnosis.
Seasonal influenza is a contagious respiratory infection caused by influenza viruses.
The DHA said the virus spreads through respiratory droplets released when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks.
It can also spread through contaminated hands and surfaces. Infection may occur when someone touches a contaminated surface and then touches their eyes, nose or mouth.
The virus spreads particularly easily in crowded and enclosed spaces, where people are in close contact.
Understanding how influenza spreads can help residents take steps to reduce the risk of infection and protect others.
The DHA stressed that similar symptoms do not always indicate the same illness. Residents experiencing flu-like symptoms should consult a healthcare professional, who can determine whether further assessment or testing is necessary.
The authority urged the public to understand the symptoms and transmission of seasonal influenza and take appropriate precautions, particularly in shared indoor spaces.