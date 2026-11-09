Residents urged to wash wounds for 15 minutes and seek medical attention promptly
Dubai: Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has warned residents against underestimating bites or scratches from stray and wild animals, identifying three potential health risks and outlining five essential first-aid measures to prevent complications.
The authority said such injuries could cause skin infections, wound complications and the transmission of infectious diseases from animals to humans, stressing that even seemingly minor injuries should not be ignored.
In its Community Awareness Guide for Dealing with Wild and Stray Animals, DHA explained that residents may encounter stray or wild animals in residential neighbourhoods and public spaces, Emarat Al Youm reported.
Although some animals may appear calm and harmless, approaching, feeding or attempting to handle them could pose health and safety risks.
The authority noted that many stray animals are not inherently aggressive but may react defensively if they feel threatened, particularly when protecting their young, food or shelter.
Sudden movements and loud noises could also frighten animals, prompting them to bite or scratch.
DHA outlined five measures residents should take immediately after being bitten or scratched by a stray or wild animal.
The first is to wash the affected area thoroughly with running water and soap for at least 15 minutes to reduce the risk of infection.
Residents should then apply a suitable antiseptic, if available, before covering the wound with a clean dressing.
The fourth step is to seek medical advice at the earliest opportunity, even when the injury appears minor.
Finally, patients should follow their doctor's instructions regarding treatment and medical follow-up.
The authority explained that healthcare professionals would assess whether antibiotics, tetanus or rabies vaccinations, or other preventive measures were necessary, depending on the circumstances of the injury.
DHA also outlined five precautions for residents who encounter stray or wild animals in public areas.
People should remain calm and avoid sudden movements, maintain a safe distance and refrain from approaching the animal.
They should also allow the animal to move away without blocking its path or cornering it.
Parents were urged to supervise children closely and prevent them from approaching or touching unfamiliar animals.
Residents who encounter injured, sick or aggressive animals should report them to Dubai Municipality through its toll-free number, 800900.
The authority also advised against feeding stray animals or leaving food scraps in public places, warning that doing so could encourage them to return repeatedly to residential areas and increase the likelihood of contact with people.
DHA stressed that children are particularly vulnerable to animal bites and scratches and should be taught not to approach, touch or provoke stray and wild animals.
Parents should explain the importance of leaving animals undisturbed while they are eating, sleeping or caring for their young.
Children should also be encouraged to inform their parents or another adult immediately if they are bitten or scratched.
The authority emphasised that community safety was a shared responsibility, requiring residents to follow preventive guidelines and keep their vaccinations up to date in accordance with medical recommendations.