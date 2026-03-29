Residents advised to avoid stagnant water after heavy rains
Ajman: The Ajman Government Media Office has called on residents to follow key health guidelines following recent rainfall, urging the community to take preventive measures to safeguard their health and safety.
Authorities advised the public to avoid contact with stagnant water to reduce the risk of exposure to contaminants and bacteria, while also stressing the importance of taking precautions during clean-up activities and ensuring that food items have not been exposed to floodwater.
The office also highlighted the importance of drying areas where water has accumulated to prevent the spread of insects and fungi, and urged residents to avoid outdoor activities in high-risk locations.
It further warned that rainfall may lead to an increase in mosquito activity, calling for preventive measures such as applying insect repellent on exposed skin, wearing long clothing to minimise bites, and avoiding peak mosquito activity periods, particularly at dawn and dusk.
Residents were also advised to ensure window and door screens are properly installed, eliminate standing water around their homes, use mosquito control devices or insecticides where necessary, and maintain the cleanliness of outdoor areas.
Authorities added that anyone experiencing symptoms such as fever, skin rashes or joint pain following insect bites should seek medical attention promptly.