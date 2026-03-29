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Ajman urges health precautions after rainfall to prevent disease risks

Residents advised to avoid stagnant water after heavy rains

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Authorities call for precautions against bacteria and mosquito bites.
Authorities call for precautions against bacteria and mosquito bites.
WAM

Ajman: The Ajman Government Media Office has called on residents to follow key health guidelines following recent rainfall, urging the community to take preventive measures to safeguard their health and safety.

Authorities advised the public to avoid contact with stagnant water to reduce the risk of exposure to contaminants and bacteria, while also stressing the importance of taking precautions during clean-up activities and ensuring that food items have not been exposed to floodwater.

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The office also highlighted the importance of drying areas where water has accumulated to prevent the spread of insects and fungi, and urged residents to avoid outdoor activities in high-risk locations.

It further warned that rainfall may lead to an increase in mosquito activity, calling for preventive measures such as applying insect repellent on exposed skin, wearing long clothing to minimise bites, and avoiding peak mosquito activity periods, particularly at dawn and dusk.

Residents were also advised to ensure window and door screens are properly installed, eliminate standing water around their homes, use mosquito control devices or insecticides where necessary, and maintain the cleanliness of outdoor areas.

Authorities added that anyone experiencing symptoms such as fever, skin rashes or joint pain following insect bites should seek medical attention promptly.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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