Health

Viral choking and skull breaker challenges: Dubai doctors warn how parents can keep kids safe

Doctors explain warning signs, online risks and what parents must do to keep children safe

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Special to Gulf News
4 MIN READ
The Skull Breaker challenge has made a comeback, raising concerns about safety of social media users, especially students. Photo used for illustrative purposes.
The Skull Breaker challenge has made a comeback, raising concerns about safety of social media users, especially students. Photo used for illustrative purposes.
Twitter/ Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Dubai health and education authorities have issued urgent warnings about dangerous physical behaviors linked to viral social media trends.

These include choking, breath-holding, and the resurfacing of the Skull Breaker Challenge. While children may frame these actions as jokes or games, doctors warn they can have life-threatening consequences within seconds.

Pediatricians and mental health experts stress that parents play a critical role in prevention. This happens through awareness, communication, and early intervention.

Spotting warning signs early

Before these trends turn into tragedies, experts say early detection can make all the difference. Sudden changes in behaviour, unexplained injuries, or unusual secrecy around devices can be red flags that something more serious is at play.

Dr. Nitesh Sadhwani, Specialist Pediatrics at Aster Clinic, says parents should trust their instincts when they notice slight changes in their child's health. "Parents should watch for sudden or unexplained changes," he explains.

Physical red flags may include:

  • Frequent headaches

  • Dizziness

  • Fatigue

  • Unexplained bruises on the neck, head, or legs

  • Red marks around the neck

  • Hoarseness

  • Memory problems

Behavioural signs include:

  • Secrecy around phones or social media use

  • Withdrawing from family

  • Mood swings

  • Irritability

  • Anxiety

  • Aggression

  • Changes in sleep or school performance

  • A sudden increase in risk-taking behavior

Counselor and cognitive behavioral therapist Carolyn Yaffe, at Medcare, adds that emotional regression can signal stress. This includes tantrums, bedwetting, or strong reactions to minor problems.

"If changes begin affecting a child's daily functioning, parents should seek professional help promptly," she says.

Parents should watch for sudden or unexplained changes.
Dr. Nitesh Sadhwani
Dr. Nitesh Sadhwani
Supplied
Dr. Nitesh Sadhwani Specialist Pediatrics at Aster Clinic

Understanding peer and online influence

Monitoring doesn't mean spying. It means staying connected. Dr. Sadhwani says open communication is the foundation. "Ask open-ended questions like 'What's trending at school?' or 'What kind of videos are your friends watching?' Listen without judgment so children feel safe opening up."

Parents should also watch for changes in digital behaviour. These include hiding screens, creating secret accounts, emotional outbursts after being online, or sudden attachment to new peer groups encouraging risky behaviour.

If changes begin affecting a child's daily functioning, parents should seek professional help promptly.
Carolyn Yaffe
Carolyn Yaffe
Supplied
Carolyn Yaffe Counselor and cognitive behavioural therapist at Medcare

Education over fear

Doctors agree that education is the strongest defense, not scare tactics. Dr. Sadhwani recommends explaining real medical risks in age-appropriate language. These include brain injury, seizures, paralysis, and even death.

"There is no safe way to participate in activities that restrict breathing or blood flow to the brain," he emphasises.

Encouraging critical thinking is equally important. Parents can help children question viral trends by asking: Who benefits from this video? Would you do this if it wasn't being filmed?

Creating safer digital boundaries

Dr. Sivaramakrishnan T, Specialist Pediatrics at Aster Clinic, advises that parents should ensure platforms are age-appropriate. Moreover, devices should be used in shared family spaces. Parental controls, content filters, and privacy settings should be reviewed regularly.

Phones should be kept out of bedrooms at night. Screen time limits and routine app checks can reduce exposure to harmful content. These should be explained as protection, not punishment.

Listen with curiosity, validate feelings, and explain risks compassionately.
Dr. Sivaramakrishnan T,
Dr. Sivaramakrishnan T,
Supplied
Dr. Sivaramakrishnan T Specialist Pediatrics at Aster Clinic

Responding calmly if your child is involved

If a child shows interest in or has participated in a risky trend, experts urge parents to stay calm. Dr. Sivaramakrishnan warns that harsh reactions may drive behavior underground.

"Listen with curiosity, validate feelings, and explain risks compassionately," he says.

When peer pressure or emotional distress is strong, early support can make a significant difference. This includes help from pediatricians, psychologists, or school counselors. Yaffe reinforces the importance of trust. "Reassure children they can always turn to trusted adults without fear of punishment. Feeling supported helps them make safer choices online."

Ultimately, experts agree that protecting children from dangerous social media trends starts with one thing. It requires an open, ongoing conversation that doesn't end when the phone is switched off.

Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba Hashmi
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate from Middlesex University specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
Show More
