Doctors explain warning signs, online risks and what parents must do to keep children safe
Dubai: Dubai health and education authorities have issued urgent warnings about dangerous physical behaviors linked to viral social media trends.
These include choking, breath-holding, and the resurfacing of the Skull Breaker Challenge. While children may frame these actions as jokes or games, doctors warn they can have life-threatening consequences within seconds.
Pediatricians and mental health experts stress that parents play a critical role in prevention. This happens through awareness, communication, and early intervention.
Before these trends turn into tragedies, experts say early detection can make all the difference. Sudden changes in behaviour, unexplained injuries, or unusual secrecy around devices can be red flags that something more serious is at play.
Dr. Nitesh Sadhwani, Specialist Pediatrics at Aster Clinic, says parents should trust their instincts when they notice slight changes in their child's health. "Parents should watch for sudden or unexplained changes," he explains.
Physical red flags may include:
Frequent headaches
Dizziness
Fatigue
Unexplained bruises on the neck, head, or legs
Red marks around the neck
Hoarseness
Memory problems
Behavioural signs include:
Secrecy around phones or social media use
Withdrawing from family
Mood swings
Irritability
Anxiety
Aggression
Changes in sleep or school performance
A sudden increase in risk-taking behavior
Counselor and cognitive behavioral therapist Carolyn Yaffe, at Medcare, adds that emotional regression can signal stress. This includes tantrums, bedwetting, or strong reactions to minor problems.
"If changes begin affecting a child's daily functioning, parents should seek professional help promptly," she says.
Monitoring doesn't mean spying. It means staying connected. Dr. Sadhwani says open communication is the foundation. "Ask open-ended questions like 'What's trending at school?' or 'What kind of videos are your friends watching?' Listen without judgment so children feel safe opening up."
Parents should also watch for changes in digital behaviour. These include hiding screens, creating secret accounts, emotional outbursts after being online, or sudden attachment to new peer groups encouraging risky behaviour.
Doctors agree that education is the strongest defense, not scare tactics. Dr. Sadhwani recommends explaining real medical risks in age-appropriate language. These include brain injury, seizures, paralysis, and even death.
"There is no safe way to participate in activities that restrict breathing or blood flow to the brain," he emphasises.
Encouraging critical thinking is equally important. Parents can help children question viral trends by asking: Who benefits from this video? Would you do this if it wasn't being filmed?
Dr. Sivaramakrishnan T, Specialist Pediatrics at Aster Clinic, advises that parents should ensure platforms are age-appropriate. Moreover, devices should be used in shared family spaces. Parental controls, content filters, and privacy settings should be reviewed regularly.
Phones should be kept out of bedrooms at night. Screen time limits and routine app checks can reduce exposure to harmful content. These should be explained as protection, not punishment.
Listen with curiosity, validate feelings, and explain risks compassionately.
If a child shows interest in or has participated in a risky trend, experts urge parents to stay calm. Dr. Sivaramakrishnan warns that harsh reactions may drive behavior underground.
"Listen with curiosity, validate feelings, and explain risks compassionately," he says.
When peer pressure or emotional distress is strong, early support can make a significant difference. This includes help from pediatricians, psychologists, or school counselors. Yaffe reinforces the importance of trust. "Reassure children they can always turn to trusted adults without fear of punishment. Feeling supported helps them make safer choices online."
Ultimately, experts agree that protecting children from dangerous social media trends starts with one thing. It requires an open, ongoing conversation that doesn't end when the phone is switched off.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.
