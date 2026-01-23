Cervical Health Awareness: Empower, prevent, and protect with Aster

Concerns linger from low awareness and access gaps, but global advances show dramatic drops in cases where education thrives. This advertorial empowers you with clear facts on risks, prevention, and action steps. Stay proactive: simple habits today protect women’s health tomorrow.

Cervical cancer affects over 660,000 women worldwide each year, yet it remains one of the most preventable cancers thanks to proven tools like vaccination and screening. While it claims around 350,000 lives annually, early detection boasts nearly 100 per cent cure rates, and HPV vaccines block 90 per cent of causing strains, offering real hope for the future.

What’s the Cervix? Your Body’s Hidden Guardian

Dr Neha Singhal, Specialist Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Aster Clinic, Dubai Silicon Oasis, “The cervix is the lower, narrow end of the uterus that connects to the vagina, acting as a vital gateway in a woman’s reproductive system. It opens slightly during menstruation to release blood and tissue.

During childbirth, it widens dramatically to enable the baby’s delivery. In pregnancy, the cervix remains firmly closed and forms a mucus plug, helping shield the developing foetus from infection. This small structure, about 3-4 cm long, plays a quiet but essential role throughout a woman’s life.

Regular health checks help monitor its condition, catching any changes early. Understanding the cervix empowers women to prioritise wellness and make informed decisions for long-term reproductive health.”

Cervical Health Through the Years: What to Prioritise at Every Age

“Cervical health needs evolve with age, making awareness at every stage essential”, says Dr Nilusha Vadhwania, Specialist Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Aster Specialty Clinic, International City (Pavillion Mall, France Cluster).

“During adolescence and early adulthood, learning about reproductive health and understanding risk factors lays the foundation for long-term wellbeing. In the reproductive years, regular gynaecological visits help monitor menstrual health, fertility concerns, and pregnancy-related changes."

"As women enter their late 30s and 40s, staying alert to subtle bodily changes and maintaining routine check-ups becomes increasingly important. Post-menopause, continued vigilance is key, as symptoms are often mistaken for ageing-related changes. Across all life stages, open conversations with doctors ensure concerns are addressed early, care is personalised, and cervical health remains protected for years to come.”

HPV Unmasked: The Common Culprit You Can Beat

Dr Anitha Sophia Biju, Specialist Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Aster Clinic, Bur Dubai (AJMC) says, “Human papillomavirus (HPV) is one of the most common viruses worldwide, transmitted through skin-to-skin contact during intimate activities. Over 90% of infections resolve naturally within two years as the immune system clears them, but persistent high-risk types can trigger abnormal cell growth in the cervix over 10-20 years, potentially leading to cancer."

"Nearly all cervical cancers link to HPV, yet most people never develop issues. Simple awareness, testing, and healthy habits lower risks dramatically. Regular monitoring spots changes early, allowing easy intervention. Knowledge about HPV helps women protect themselves and share vital info with partners and family, breaking the cycle of silent spread.”

Vaccine Power: Arm Yourself Against HPV

Dr Hannabi Hashimkutty, Specialist Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Aster Clinic, Al Qusais (Damascus St.) explains, “HPV vaccines shield against the 9 high-risk strains causing 90 per cent of cervical cancers, as well as others linked to genital warts and related conditions. Recommended for ages 9 to 45, the series of two or three doses, given over 6-12 months, trains the immune system for lifelong protection, most effective before first exposure."