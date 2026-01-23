Cervical Health Awareness: Empower, prevent, and protect with Aster

Discover, learn simple steps to shield against preventable threat with knowledge & action
Cervical cancer affects over 660,000 women worldwide each year, yet it remains one of the most preventable cancers thanks to proven tools like vaccination and screening. While it claims around 350,000 lives annually, early detection boasts nearly 100 per cent cure rates, and HPV vaccines block 90 per cent of causing strains, offering real hope for the future.
Concerns linger from low awareness and access gaps, but global advances show dramatic drops in cases where education thrives. This advertorial empowers you with clear facts on risks, prevention, and action steps. Stay proactive: simple habits today protect women’s health tomorrow.
Dr Neha Singhal, Specialist Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Aster Clinic, Dubai Silicon Oasis, “The cervix is the lower, narrow end of the uterus that connects to the vagina, acting as a vital gateway in a woman’s reproductive system. It opens slightly during menstruation to release blood and tissue.
During childbirth, it widens dramatically to enable the baby’s delivery. In pregnancy, the cervix remains firmly closed and forms a mucus plug, helping shield the developing foetus from infection. This small structure, about 3-4 cm long, plays a quiet but essential role throughout a woman’s life.
Regular health checks help monitor its condition, catching any changes early. Understanding the cervix empowers women to prioritise wellness and make informed decisions for long-term reproductive health.”
“Cervical health needs evolve with age, making awareness at every stage essential”, says Dr Nilusha Vadhwania, Specialist Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Aster Specialty Clinic, International City (Pavillion Mall, France Cluster).
“During adolescence and early adulthood, learning about reproductive health and understanding risk factors lays the foundation for long-term wellbeing. In the reproductive years, regular gynaecological visits help monitor menstrual health, fertility concerns, and pregnancy-related changes."
"As women enter their late 30s and 40s, staying alert to subtle bodily changes and maintaining routine check-ups becomes increasingly important. Post-menopause, continued vigilance is key, as symptoms are often mistaken for ageing-related changes. Across all life stages, open conversations with doctors ensure concerns are addressed early, care is personalised, and cervical health remains protected for years to come.”
Dr Anitha Sophia Biju, Specialist Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Aster Clinic, Bur Dubai (AJMC) says, “Human papillomavirus (HPV) is one of the most common viruses worldwide, transmitted through skin-to-skin contact during intimate activities. Over 90% of infections resolve naturally within two years as the immune system clears them, but persistent high-risk types can trigger abnormal cell growth in the cervix over 10-20 years, potentially leading to cancer."
"Nearly all cervical cancers link to HPV, yet most people never develop issues. Simple awareness, testing, and healthy habits lower risks dramatically. Regular monitoring spots changes early, allowing easy intervention. Knowledge about HPV helps women protect themselves and share vital info with partners and family, breaking the cycle of silent spread.”
Dr Hannabi Hashimkutty, Specialist Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Aster Clinic, Al Qusais (Damascus St.) explains, “HPV vaccines shield against the 9 high-risk strains causing 90 per cent of cervical cancers, as well as others linked to genital warts and related conditions. Recommended for ages 9 to 45, the series of two or three doses, given over 6-12 months, trains the immune system for lifelong protection, most effective before first exposure."
"Safe for both genders, they prevent not only cervical but also anal, throat, and other cancers. Side effects are mild, like a sore arm. Vaccination combined with screening offers powerful defence. Consult a doctor to check eligibility and start this proactive step toward reducing cancer risks for generations.”
Pap smears and HPV tests involve a quick pelvic exam where cells are gently swabbed from the cervix to check for precancerous changes, detecting issues up to 20 years before cancer forms”, highlights Dr Khushbu Bashir, Specialist Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Aster Hospital, Mankhool.
“Guidelines recommend starting at age 25 with Pap every three years, or HPV co-testing from 30 for higher accuracy. Abnormal results lead to simple follow-ups like colposcopy. Early detection boasts nearly 100% cure rates through minor procedures. These 5-10 minute visits bring huge peace of mind and save countless lives globally. Prioritising screening as a routine habit transforms cervical health from worry to wellness.”
Dr Caroline Alphine, Consultant Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Aster Hospital, Mankhool, explains, “Stay alert to these common warning signs of potential cervical issues and see a doctor without delay:
Abnormal bleeding between periods, after intercourse, or post-menopause
Unusual vaginal discharge with blood, odour, or colour changes
Persistent pelvic pain or discomfort during intimacy
Pain or burning during urination, or unexplained leg swelling
Ongoing lower backache or fatigue without clear cause
These symptoms often stem from benign issues, but early checks rule out serious problems. Prompt evaluation prevents progression, trust your body’s signals and seek professional advice for clarity and care.”
“Early-stage cervical abnormalities often require only minor outpatient procedures like LEEP or cone biopsy to remove affected tissue, boasting 95 per cent + success rates with minimal recovery”, highlights Dr Pranab Karipody Prabhakaran, Consultant Medical Oncology at Aster Hospital, Qusais.
“Stage 1 cancers respond excellently to surgery or radiation alone. Later stages combine chemotherapy, precise radiation, and robotic-assisted hysterectomy for targeted results and shorter hospital stays. Immunotherapy and targeted drugs enhance outcomes further."
"Survival exceeds 90 per cent for localised cases, with most women resuming normal activities quickly. Advances like PET scans improve planning. Early intervention turns potential threats into manageable victories, highlighting why screening and swift action lead to thriving health.”
Dr Benu Majeed K C, Specialist Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Aster Hospital, Qusais shares, “Building a strong cervical health with this practical checklist is a significant aid in prevention:
Ages 9-26: Complete the full HPV vaccine series for optimal protection
Age 25+: Schedule Pap/HPV screening every 3 years, or more if advised
Intimacy safety: Use condoms or dental dams to reduce HPV transmission
Healthy lifestyle: Quit smoking, limit alcohol, and eat antioxidant-rich foods like berries and greens
Family focus: Discuss vaccines and screening with daughters, sons, and partners
Tracking these steps annually keeps risks low. Pair with wellness visits for personalised guidance. Prevention empowers, commit today for a healthier tomorrow.”
