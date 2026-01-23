Cervical Cancer: Bridging the gap between medical advances and awareness in the UAE

That clinical reality is reinforced by Dr Rajalakshmi Srinivasan, Specialist Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital. “Very often,” she says, when asked how frequently this assumption delays diagnosis. “Cervical cancer in its early stages rarely causes symptoms, which is why screening is so critical.”

By the time symptoms such as abnormal bleeding or pelvic pain appear, the disease may already be advanced. “Waiting means losing the opportunity to detect pre-cancerous changes, when treatment is simpler, less invasive, and far more effective.”