Early detection helps UK expat in UAE beat cervical cancer without chemo

Cervical Cancer Awareness Month: Experts urge screening, HPV vaccination
As Cervical Cancer Awareness Month is observed this month, doctors in the UAE are urging women to prioritise routine screening and HPV vaccination, stressing that early detection can be life-saving.
Consultants said advances in imaging, surgery and multidisciplinary cancer care are dramatically improving outcomes even in complex cases.
Dr Jafaru Abu, Consultant Gynaecological Oncology Surgeon at Burjeel Medical City, Abu Dhabi, highlighted a case in which early diagnosis allowed doctors to successfully treat cervical cancer without the need for chemotherapy or radiotherapy.
The 40-year-old British expat was diagnosed with an early-stage cervical tumour measuring about 3cm, caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV). Although the cancer was still confined to the cervix, surgery was required to remove it completely. The procedure was particularly challenging due to the patient’s high body mass index, which can complicate complex operations.
“Detailed imaging, including MRI and PET-CT scans, confirmed that the cancer had not spread beyond the cervix,” Dr Abu said. “This allowed us to plan the surgery with precision and confidence.”
The patient underwent an open radical hysterectomy, during which the uterus, cervix, surrounding tissues and lymph nodes were removed.
“All 40 lymph nodes removed were free of cancer, and the tumour was completely excised with healthy tissue around it.” Dr Abu said.
“Because the cancer had not spread and the margins were clear, she did not need additional treatment such as chemotherapy or radiotherapy. Her recovery was smooth, and she continues to do well under routine follow up.”
Dr Abu stressed that the case underscores the importance of early detection, HPV vaccination and access to specialised cancer care.
“Having a dedicated gynaecological oncology surgeon and a hospital equipped for advanced cancer treatment can significantly improve outcomes, even in complex cases,” he underlined.
Echoing the call for prevention, Dr Maria Ansari, Staff Physician in Medical Oncology at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said cervical cancer remains one of the most preventable cancers affecting women.
“Persistent high-risk HPV infection is the primary cause in the majority of cases,” she said. “There is an urgent need for stringent measures to limit the spread of the HPV, alongside increased awareness and routine screening for vulnerable age groups.”
Dr Maria noted that the UAE has introduced proactive measures to expand awareness and prevention efforts across the wider community.
“Prevention is the cornerstone of cervical cancer control,” she said, adding that early-stage disease can often be treated with surgery alone, while advanced cases are managed with chemoradiation, immunotherapy and targeted therapies in line with international standards.
“Multidisciplinary care at specialised centres ensures optimal outcomes,” Dr Maria, stressing that cervical cancer is highly preventable through routine screening and HPV vaccination.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox