Cervical cancer can be silent: Abu Dhabi urges women to get screened

'Check What Really Matters' campaign highlights early detection, HPV vaccination benefits
As part of Cervical Cancer Month, the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) has launched a cervical cancer prevention initiative under its 'Check What Really Matters' campaign, urging women to prioritise routine screening even if they feel well.
ADPHC said cervical cancer is highly preventable and treatable when detected early, but often develops without symptoms in its early stages, making regular screening essential.
The campaign, which follows ADPHC’s breast cancer awareness efforts in October 2025, aims to reduce delays in screening by addressing common barriers such as fear, embarrassment and uncertainty.
Cervical cancer screening is available through IFHAS-approved providers across Abu Dhabi. ADPHC also said it is providing healthcare professionals with tools to support patient conversations about screening.
ADPHC cited studies showing that infection with certain types of human papillomavirus (HPV) is linked to more than 90% of cervical cancer cases, highlighting the role of HPV vaccination and routine screening in prevention.
The campaign encourages HPV vaccination for both girls and boys, with vaccination available through school programmes. Catch-up vaccination is also available for women aged 27 to 45, following consultation with a healthcare professional.
Women aged 25 to 65 are advised to undergo cervical screening at least once every five years.
