Campaign links daily habits to life-saving action, reminding women to prioritise screening
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), in partnership with leading organisations across the emirate, has launched a new breast cancer awareness campaign under the theme “Check What Really Matters.” The initiative shifts the focus from awareness to action, urging women to prioritise regular screenings.
Although nearly nine in ten Abu Dhabi residents understand the importance of screening, many women continue to delay or avoid it due to fear, uncertainty, or procrastination. The campaign uses simple daily habits — like checking a phone or looking in the mirror — as reminders to “check” health too.
Breast cancer remains one of the most common cancers among women in the UAE. Early detection is critical, with survival rates exceeding 90 per cent when identified at an early stage. In 2024, more than 80 per cent of cases diagnosed in Abu Dhabi were caught early, while screenings increased by 31 per cent, with over 34,000 women tested.
National guidelines recommend that women aged 40 and above undergo a mammogram every two years. Those between 20 and 39 should have a clinical breast exam every three years, while women aged 35–39 may opt for a clinical risk assessment.
Dr Rashed Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADPHC, said: “We know early detection dramatically improves outcomes, yet too many women are still affected. This campaign is part of our wider strategy to make screening routine, accessible, and trusted.”
Dr Omniyat Al Hajeri, Executive Director of Community Health at ADPHC, added: “This campaign addresses the behavioural barriers to screening. It is quick, safe, and lifesaving — every woman should know when and where to access it.”
ADPHC is collaborating with healthcare networks, cancer societies, sports bodies, beauty brands, and retail partners to expand access through free screening days and mobile units across the emirate.
Thiqa card holders can book appointments directly through IFHAS providers at www.ifhas.gov.ae, while other residents can access free screenings throughout October at partner facilities.
The message is clear: courage, not hesitation. Action, not delay. Screening, not risk.
“Check what really matters. Take action this October,” ADPHC urged.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox