This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Emirates Hospitals Group aims to raise awareness about a disease that affects a staggering one in every eight women globally. Led by Consultant Breast Oncoplastic Surgeon and Ob-Gyn in Jumeriah, Dr Rita A. Sakr , who has more than two decades of experience in the field, the hospital is dedicated to empowering and uplifting women battling breast cancer.

The hospital's Breast Care Center offers a range of advanced services, including state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging such as mammograms, ultrasounds and MRI scans for early detection; innovative surgical techniques like minimally invasive procedures to reduce scarring and recovery time; and supportive care services such as counselling, rehabilitation and support groups to address the emotional and psychological aspects of breast cancer.

Image Credit: Supplied

This month, Emirates Hospitals Group is offering exclusive discounts on vital breast health screenings. For a limited time, you can receive a mammogram for Dh250 and an ultrasound for Dh499. These discounted rates are accompanied by a complimentary consultation with a qualified healthcare professional, ensuring you receive personalised guidance and support.

Early detection is key in the fight against breast cancer. By taking advantage of these special offers, you can prioritise your health and access essential screenings at affordable prices.

Informative talks

Throughout the month, Emirates Hospitals Group will also be actively involved in various community events and initiatives to spread awareness about breast cancer.

Dr Rita A. Sakr, Consultant Breast Oncoplastic Surgeon and Ob-Gyn at Emirates Hospital Jumeirah Image Credit: Supplied

Dr Sakr, who is known for her expertise and compassionate approach, will deliver informative talks, addressing key topics such as

Risk factors: Identifying lifestyle and genetic factors that may increase the risk of breast cancer.

Prevention strategies: Discussing healthy habits and screening recommendations to reduce the risk.

Early detection: Emphasising the importance of regular check-ups and self-examinations.

Treatment options: Explaining the available treatment choices and their potential benefits.

Coping with breast cancer: Offering guidance on managing the emotional and physical challenges of the disease.

With a deep understanding of both the physical and emotional challenges associated with breast cancer, Dr Sakr and her team at Emirates Hospital Jumeirah are committed to providing comprehensive care that extends beyond medical treatments.

By raising awareness, providing exceptional care, and fostering a supportive community, Emirates Hospitals Group is making a significant impact in the fight against breast cancer. Join the hospital in spreading hope, empowering survivors, and advocating for a future free from this devastating disease.