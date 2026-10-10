Mental Health has been in the spotlight for some time now, with UAE focusing on helping people find the resources they need to maintain their equilibrium. In a tweet on World Mental Health Day, celebrated each year on October 10, Dubai Health Authority put forward 10 things that if done regularly could help ease tension and keep one connected to themselves.

10. Seek support when needed: Sometimes it can feel like a curtain has been drawn across your eyes and nothing can bring the light to you again. You don’t have to be strong alone – reach out to someone you trust, whether that is a family member, a friend, or a professional. Asking for help when you feel you need is not weakness – it is strength.

9. Practice gratitude: Nothing will put a smile on your face as quickly as when you realise all the things you have to be grateful for. Whether you want to jot down what you love about your life or just repeat the points to yourself, do it. On the daily. In fact, do it now.

8. Create a calm space: The world is increasingly becoming fast-paced. And that’s why it’s important to take some time to slow down and relax. Designate a peaceful area at home for relaxation and reflection, suggests DHA. This is where you can silence the noise in your mind.

6. Move your body: Exercise regularly, as it supports your mental health, helps improve concentration and boosts your mood. In the UAE, there are a number of indoor and outdoor gyms. Many places offer free introductory classes. And come end of month, you’ll be able to join your community for the annual Dubai Fitness Challenge.

5. Set healthy boundaries: You need to put yourself first and that sometimes means saying no to people and projects. It’s important to know the value of your time and give yourself the permission to say no to things to protect your mindfrom burnout.

4. Spend time in nature: Feel the earth beneath your feet or the waves between your toes. Smell the scent of petrichor when you can. Set aside time to go outdoors and enjoy nature, as fresh air and natural light have a positive impact on your health and mood.

3. Unplug from devices: There’s this anxiety that creeps up on you when you are away from your screen – it’s an almost Pavlovian response. It’s important to reeducate your mind into a state of calmness. “Take breaks from screens to reduce mental fatigue and overstimulation,” says DHA.

1. Check in with yourself: It’s important to invest in yourself, especially in terms of effort and time. Take some time each day, says DHA, to reflect on your emotional state. Ask: How am I really feeling today? Often, you’ll find journalling or simply jotting down the answer can lead you to epiphanies on how your day has been treating you.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.