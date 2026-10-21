Mark Allen spent 10 weeks in mental health clinic as he opens up about emotional interview

Snooker star Mark Allen reveals emotional journey to recovery
Dubai: Former world number one Mark Allen has revealed he spent 10 weeks in a mental health clinic as he opened about his struggles following an emotional interview with TNT Sports presenter Rachel Casey.
The Northern Irishman, 40, posted a statement on X after his 4-2 defeat to close friend Jordan Brown in the opening round of the Northern Ireland Open in Belfast on Tuesday. During the interview, Allen admitted he could walk away from snooker, saying he struggled to see a future in the sport he had loved since childhood.
“Everything I said in that interview was true. However, rest assured I’m doing my best to turn things round,” Allen wrote.
“I have been in a mental health clinic for the last 10 weeks, finally discharging so I could attempt to play in Belfast.”
Allen said he wanted his daughter to see him play, potentially for the last time, and felt he owed an appearance to the fans who had supported him throughout his 21 years on tour.
He also thanked World Snooker officials Simon Brownell and Neil Tomkins for their support, revealing that Brownell had visited him at the clinic.
“I’m not OK, but I’m OK in that itself. I’ve been much worse in the last few months than you saw yesterday. I literally didn’t see a future in anything,” he said.
Allen credited his daughter, therapists, clinic staff and fellow patients with helping him through his darkest days.
“I see the light now that I couldn’t see before but I do now. I also know it won’t happen overnight. I’m a work in progress!!!” he added.
The two-time Triple Crown winner, who claimed the Masters in 2018 and the UK Championship in 2022, insisted he would continue treatment and work on his recovery.
Allen also praised Brown for handling a difficult match with grace, saying he was proud to call him a friend.
He thanked fans for their messages, admitting he was overwhelmed and unable to reply to everyone, but said their support had helped him considerably.
“I have so much to live for and this is only the beginning of my new journey,” he wrote, adding that he had chosen to speak publicly rather than being forced into an interview.
Allen, a 12-time ranking-event winner who became the first Northern Irish player to reach world number one, said he was not ready to give up just yet.