Mark Allen spent 10 weeks in mental health clinic as he opens up about emotional interview

“I have so much to live for and this is only the beginning of my new journey,” he wrote, adding that he had chosen to speak publicly rather than being forced into an interview.

“I’m not OK, but I’m OK in that itself. I’ve been much worse in the last few months than you saw yesterday. I literally didn’t see a future in anything,” he said.

Allen said he wanted his daughter to see him play, potentially for the last time, and felt he owed an appearance to the fans who had supported him throughout his 21 years on tour.

The Northern Irishman, 40, posted a statement on X after his 4-2 defeat to close friend Jordan Brown in the opening round of the Northern Ireland Open in Belfast on Tuesday. During the interview, Allen admitted he could walk away from snooker, saying he struggled to see a future in the sport he had loved since childhood.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.