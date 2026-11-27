The John Virgo Trophy is also scheduled to return to Goffs in Ireland in April 2027, with O’Sullivan set to defend his title. Neil Robertson, Kyren Wilson and Ken Doherty are among the players expected to participate.

The victory also means India will host the next edition of the Crucible Cup in 2027, bringing the tournament to the country for the first time as per the Bridge.

The Indian legend has built an extraordinary record in cue sports, winning 29 world titles at the International Billiards and Snooker Federation level. His success across multiple disciplines has established him as one of India’s most decorated cue sports athletes.

Advani’s victory is particularly significant given his career path. He competed on the World Snooker Tour between 2012 and 2014, reaching the quarterfinals of ranking events twice, before choosing to focus on amateur snooker and billiards.

The Indian cue sports star, 41, was in commanding form throughout the tournament, defeating Neil Robertson and Joe Perry before facing Drago in the title decider. He completed a quick-fire whitewash to claim the £25,000 (Dh 120,352) prize, underlining his ability to compete against some of the sport’s biggest names despite focusing primarily on amateur snooker and billiards in recent years.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.