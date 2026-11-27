Pankaj Advani clinches Crucible Cup with dominant 6-0 win over Tony Drago
Dubai: Pankaj Advani delivered a dominant performance to win the 2026 Crucible Cup in Reading, England, beating Malta’s Tony Drago 6-0 in the final on Wednesday, while defending champion Ronnie O’Sullivan suffered an early exit at the hands of the 61-year-old snooker veteran.
The Indian cue sports star, 41, was in commanding form throughout the tournament, defeating Neil Robertson and Joe Perry before facing Drago in the title decider. He completed a quick-fire whitewash to claim the £25,000 (Dh 120,352) prize, underlining his ability to compete against some of the sport’s biggest names despite focusing primarily on amateur snooker and billiards in recent years.
Drago had earlier produced one of the tournament’s biggest upsets, beating Ronnie O’Sullivan 5-3. The 61-year-old Maltese player rolled back the years to eliminate the seven-time world champion, dedicating his victory to his mother in an emotional moment afterwards.
However, Drago could not carry that momentum into the final, with Advani taking control from the outset and leaving his opponent with little opportunity to mount a challenge.
Advani’s victory is particularly significant given his career path. He competed on the World Snooker Tour between 2012 and 2014, reaching the quarterfinals of ranking events twice, before choosing to focus on amateur snooker and billiards.
The Indian legend has built an extraordinary record in cue sports, winning 29 world titles at the International Billiards and Snooker Federation level. His success across multiple disciplines has established him as one of India’s most decorated cue sports athletes.
The victory also means India will host the next edition of the Crucible Cup in 2027, bringing the tournament to the country for the first time as per the Bridge.
The Crucible Cup was played under the Snooker 900 format, which features 15-minute frames and a shot clock, making matches quicker and more attacking than traditional snooker.
World champion Wu Yize also featured in the tournament but suffered a 5-0 defeat to Joe Perry in the quarterfinals.
The John Virgo Trophy is also scheduled to return to Goffs in Ireland in April 2027, with O’Sullivan set to defend his title. Neil Robertson, Kyren Wilson and Ken Doherty are among the players expected to participate.