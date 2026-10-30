Rajesh Khanna case: Supreme Court rejects Anita Advani's plea seeking wife status, calls it 'luxury litigation'

That complaint was also dismissed. In 2015, the Bombay High Court accepted petitions filed by Kapadia and her family and quashed the proceedings. The court ruled that Advani’s relationship with Khanna did not qualify as a relationship “in the nature of marriage”, meaning she could not seek relief under the domestic violence law. It also held that Khanna’s relatives could not be included in the case, as Advani had never shared a home with them.