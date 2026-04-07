How UAE doctors want you to rethink your health this World Health Day 2026

Experts say prevention, screenings, and mental well-being are key for healthier living
Dubai: As the UAE joins World Health Day this year, healthcare experts have relayed an important message that prevention is no longer optional but essential.
With lifestyle-related diseases on the rise and mental health gaining more attention, doctors have reminded residents to take charge of their well-being through simple and consistent actions.
In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, Dr. Adel Al Sisi, chief medical officer consultant and head of ICU at Prime Hospital, has noted that World Health Day is an opportunity to reflect on how the UAE’s health challenges have evolved and how residents can respond.
He has explained that non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, obesity, and hypertension remain the country’s leading health concerns. These are largely linked to sedentary lifestyles, dietary patterns, and rapid urbanisation.
At the same time, mental health conditions like stress, anxiety, and depression are becoming more visible and are now recognised as part of the overall well-being.
“The healthcare focus has evolved toward early detection, long-term management, and holistic care reflecting the changing needs of the population,” Al Sisi told Gulf News.
He has highlighted that the UAE has made “significant strides” towards preventive and patient-centred care through nationwide screening programmes, public awareness campaigns, digital health solutions like telemedicine, vaccination drives, and wellness activities in schools and workplaces, which help residents detect risks early and manage their health effectively.
Moreover, Al Sisi has stressed that individuals also play a role in reducing health risks with simple steps such as eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly, scheduling health screenings, getting enough sleep, managing stress, avoiding smoking, and staying hydrated.
“Sustained health and well-being are best achieved through consistent preventive measures, informed lifestyle choices, and regular medical guidance.”
On the other hand, Dr. Anas Seeda, specialist family medicine at Medcare Medical Centre, has emphasised that prevention should be part of everyday life, not just an annual message.
Similarly, he has pointed out the broader shift towards preventive healthcare and community well-being.
"Efforts include expanding access to care, enhancing digital health services such as telemedicine and virtual consultations, reducing barriers to specialist care, and ensuring timely access to diagnostics and treatment," said Seeda.
He has mentioned that good health must be given "proactive and consistent attention."
"It is important to prioritise health not only when symptoms arise, but as part of everyday life. Small, sustainable steps taken today can make a significant difference to future health outcomes."
Meanwhile, Dr. Jimmy Joseph, specialist internal medicine and diabetologist at Aster Specialist Medical Centre in Pavilion Mall, has underscored that the UAE is no longer treating diseases as isolated problems.
“What has changed over the past few years is not only the scale of the problem, but also how clearly it is now being measured and understood. The UAE has moved toward stronger population-level screening and surveillance,” shared Joseph.
He has underscored that national initiatives transform healthcare from treatment-focused to prevention-led. These steps include the adoption of artificial intelligence platforms such as the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s Riayati, the network and analysis backbone for integrated Dubai health, the Dubai Health Authority’s Ejada model, the introduction of excise taxes on harmful products, and other regulatory actions.
"Taken together, these initiatives show that the UAE is not only improving healthcare delivery but also actively shaping healthier environments. The focus is no longer only on treating disease, but on preventing it through early detection, better data integration, behavioural policy, and a strong emphasis on long-term wellbeing."
Further, he has urged residents to take their health seriously before symptoms appear.
"Build your habits on evidence, not myths. The most important message is that prevention works best when people act early, stay consistent, and base their choices on sound science rather than short bursts of motivation."
As World Health Day shines light on global well-being, the message for UAE residents is that good health is built over time through awareness, prevention, and informed choices.
From regular screenings to healthier lifestyles and better mental health care, experts agree that lasting change begins with small steps that are taken every day, not just once a year.