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Dubai's free mental health hotline needs 100 volunteers: Who it's for and how to apply

All you need to know about Itma'en and CDA's call for volunteers to support community

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
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Dubai launched ‘Itma’en’ service on March 13
Dubai launched ‘Itma’en’ service on March 13
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Dubai: Feeling overwhelmed, anxious or simply in need of someone to talk to and get support? Dubai now has a free, confidential mental health hotline you can call any day of the week and the authorities behind it are now calling on qualified professionals to join the effort as volunteers.

Here is everything you need to know about the Itma'en service and how to be part of it.

What is it?

Launched jointly by Dubai Health, the Community Development Authority (CDA) and the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), the 'Itma'en' service, which translates to 'Rest Assured,’ is a free mental wellbeing support initiative designed to make professional psychological guidance accessible to everyone in Dubai.

The service offers a safe, confidential space for individuals to speak with trained specialists, seek reassurance and get the support they need, whenever they need it.

Who can use it?

The Itma'en service is open to all: citizens, residents and visitors alike. It caters to all age groups and is available in both Arabic and English.

How to reach the hotline

Simply dial 800506 to connect with a qualified counsellor. Calls are free of charge.

For cases that require medical follow-up, callers are referred to the appropriate specialised teams for further evaluation and care.

When is it available?

The hotline operates daily from 9am to midnight.

The vision behind it

The initiative is part of Dubai's commitment to building an integrated, human-centred mental health system. It also supports the objectives of Dubai Social Agenda 33, which aims to strengthen social protection, care and empowerment for all members of the community.

Calling all volunteers

The CDA is now inviting doctors and mental health professionals to sign up as volunteers and contribute to the Itma'en initiative. The authority has listed a requirement for 100 volunteers, with the campaign running from March 15 to June 30. Registration closes on June 22.

Volunteers will receive specialised training in psychological first aid before taking part in providing support through the hotline.

How to register

Signing up is free and takes just a few steps through the Dubai Now app:

  1. Log in to the Dubai Now app

  2. Go to the Social and Culture tab

  3. Select the Volunteer tab

  4. Proceed to services and choose 'Rest Assured' from the list of volunteering events

  5. Complete your free registration

Why it matters

Access to mental health support is considered very important in the current circumstances in the country. With professional guidance just a phone call away, at no cost, any day of the week, the Itma'en hotline removes some of the biggest barriers people face when reaching out for help.

And with the volunteer drive now open, there is also a direct way for mental health professionals in Dubai to give back to the community at a time when that support is needed most, just as they rose to the occasion during the COVID-19 pandemic.

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