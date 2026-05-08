Why managing parental stress is key to children’s mental health

Clinical psychologist Valentina Lipskaia explains how calmer parents help children thrive
Today, the greatest risk for individuals and families is no longer a lack of information, competition, or even economic instability. The main risk is chronic stress. It quietly reduces concentration, weakens decision-making, and undermines the ability to adapt to change.
Most adults continue to live and work at the limit of their resources, believing this is normal. However, from the perspective of clinical psychology, prolonged tension is one of the key causes of anxiety, emotional burnout, and family conflict. At the same time, stress rarely remains only a personal issue for adults — it directly affects children.
As both a mother and a clinical psychologist, I see that children are especially sensitive to the emotional state of their parents. Even when anxiety is not openly discussed, a child perceives it through behaviour, tone of voice, and the emotional atmosphere at home. As a result, children may develop increased anxiety, sleep difficulties, reduced self-confidence, and learning challenges. Over time, this affects their resilience, their ability to build relationships, and their sense of inner security.
That is why caring for parents’ mental health is not only a personal responsibility of adults but also one of the most important investments in a child’s psychological well-being.
In my clinical practice, I work every day with parents who appear successful and capable of managing all responsibilities externally, yet internally live in a constant state of tension. This experience led me, together with a team of clinical psychologists and AI engineers, to create Dzeny — a digital platform for daily mental health support.
Dzeny was designed as a tool for prevention and restoration of inner resilience. Today, more than 100,000 people use the platform, over 4 million conversations have taken place within it, and 89 per cent of users report feeling better after their first session. These results demonstrate that regular psychological support can become an effective part of everyday life. It is worth trying — especially since an annual Dzeny subscription is accessible to everyone.
Such support is particularly important for women after childbirth. The postpartum period is one of the most emotionally vulnerable stages of life. Postpartum anxiety and depression often remain unnoticed simply because mothers lack the time and resources to seek help. The ability to receive support anytime, day or night, becomes critically important in this situation.
With Dzeny, parents can track their emotional state, reduce anxiety, restore concentration, and develop sustainable self-care habits. This format of support helps maintain inner stability even during periods of high pressure and change.
Healthy and confident children grow up where adults feel psychologically supported. I say this not only as a specialist but also as a mother of two children. When parents care for their mental well-being, they create a space of safety, trust, and growth for their child.
Today, caring for mental health is no longer a matter of comfort. It is the foundation of strong families, emotionally resilient children, and a healthier society as a whole. By supporting themselves, parents support the future of their children.
— For more details, visit Dzeny.com