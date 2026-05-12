‘Seeking therapy is not crazy’: UAE experts tackle mental health stigma

Doctors say more residents struggle silently as they urge people to seek support early
Dubai: Mental health experts in the UAE are calling for more open conversations around therapy and emotional wellbeing, saying many residents continue to suffer in silence due to stigma and fear of judgment.
Psychologists and psychiatrists have noted that one of the biggest misconceptions they continue to encounter is the belief that seeking therapy means a person is “crazy”, weak, or unable to cope with life.
Instead, experts have stressed that mental health challenges such as anxiety, stress, burnout, and depression can affect anyone, regardless of age, profession, or background, and early support often leads to better outcomes.
Dr. Sneha John, licensed psychologist at Medcare, has pointed out that many people delay seeking help because they feel they should manage emotional struggles on their own.
“From my experience working with individuals and families in the UAE, I often see highly capable, successful, and resilient people struggling silently because they feel they should handle it on their own,” shared John.
According to her, mental health concerns have become common in the UAE, with many residents dealing with anxiety, stress-related burnout, low mood, sleep difficulties, and depression, while balancing demanding careers, family responsibilities, and financial pressures.
John has described the warning signs as often subtle at first and can include persistent fatigue, irritability, changes in sleep or appetite, emotional exhaustion, and difficulty concentrating.
“One thing I often remind patients is that mental health concerns rarely appear suddenly. Usually, there are small emotional and behavioural changes that build over time. The earlier someone recognises these signs and seeks support, the better the outcome tends to be.”
John has encouraged residents to treat mental health the same way they approach physical health by seeking support early instead of waiting until symptoms become overwhelming.
Dr. Ajay Kumar, specialist psychiatrist at Prime Medical Centre, has bared that stress, anxiety, depression, and burnout are increasingly affecting people across all age groups in the UAE.
He has mentioned that young adults and teenagers are particularly vulnerable due to social media pressure, excessive screen time, and academic stress.
“One common misconception is that mental health problems are a sign of weakness. In reality, mental health conditions are medical conditions and can affect anyone, regardless of age, profession, or background,” explained Kumar.
He has added that many people are also told to simply “stay positive” and push through emotional struggles without seeking support.
“Sometimes professional support, counseling, or treatment is needed, just like for any other health condition.”
Moreover, Kumar has advised residents not to ignore symptoms such as prolonged sadness, constant worry, irritability, sleep problems, social withdrawal, and lack of interest in daily activities.
“If these symptoms continue for several weeks and start affecting daily life, it is important to seek professional help early.”
Asra Sarwar, clinical psychologist at Aster Clinic, has highlighted that therapy is still widely misunderstood, with many people believing psychological support is only for severe mental illness.
“I would really like to change the belief that seeking therapy means a person is ‘crazy’ or mentally unstable. Unfortunately, many people still associate psychological support with severe illness, which prevents them from reaching out early,” said Sarwar.
She added, “In reality, most individuals seeking therapy are people who have been carrying stress, anxiety, emotional pressure, or personal difficulties silently for a long time while continuing to function in their daily lives.”
Additionally, Sarwar has underscored that many people appear fine externally while struggling internally with chronic stress, anxiety, emotional exhaustion, and relationship difficulties.
She has also raised concerns among adolescents and young adults, including body image issues, emotional eating, restrictive eating habits, and binge-eating behaviours linked to social comparison and academic pressure. Emotional avoidance is another common issue.
“People try to stay constantly busy or suppress their emotions in the hope that things will eventually pass on their own. I think one of the most important habits people can develop is learning to prioritise themselves without feeling guilty for it.”
Experts have emphasised that maintaining mental wellbeing does not always require drastic changes. Consistent daily habits can play an important role in reducing stress and improving emotional resilience.
They have recommended prioritising quality sleep, regular exercise, balanced nutrition, social connection, and time away from screens. Activities such as prayer, mindfulness, journaling, spending time outdoors, and taking short breaks during the day can also positively affect mental health.
Most importantly, experts have reiterated that residents should feel comfortable asking for help without fear of judgment.
As conversations around mental health continue to grow in the UAE, specialists hope more people will begin to view therapy and emotional support as a normal and healthy part of overall wellbeing, not something to be ashamed of.