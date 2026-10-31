Tired of running out of ice? These 4 ice makers could make UAE summers easier

From iced coffee to family gatherings, these ice makers make chilling drinks easier
Running out of ice halfway through preparing drinks is a familiar inconvenience, especially in the UAE, where iced coffee, chilled water and cold refreshments are part of daily routines. A countertop ice maker can help you keep up with demand without repeatedly filling freezer trays or making last-minute trips for bagged ice. Our best overall pick is the CROWNFUL Ice Maker, thanks to its portable design and advertised self-cleaning feature.
We've selected four machines for different household needs, focusing on production speed, kitchen space, controls and everyday maintenance. Before buying, remember that most countertop ice makers produce ice rather than keep it permanently frozen. You'll usually need to transfer extra cubes to your freezer.
For households that regularly prepare cold drinks, the CROWNFUL is our overall recommendation, combining a portable countertop format with an advertised self-cleaning function.
Its appeal is the straightforward approach to ice making. You can position it on a suitable kitchen counter, add drinking water and prepare ice without relying on a dedicated freezer ice-making compartment. The portable design also makes it interesting for households that prefer to put appliances away between uses.
CROWNFUL advertises self-cleaning functionality, which can simplify part of the maintenance routine. You'll still need to follow the cleaning instructions and keep the removable components clean.
Key specifications
Design: Portable countertop ice maker
Cleaning: Advertised self-cleaning feature
Daily production: 12 kg
Dimensions: 23D x 29.4W x 29.6H centimeters
What we like
Portable format for flexible kitchen placement
Advertised self-cleaning feature
Practical concept for regular household use
Best for: Couples and families who want a convenient everyday ice-making appliance without a permanent installation.
The OTTAL is a practical alternative for buyers who prioritise straightforward controls and a countertop machine that does not require plumbing.
According to OTTAL's official product information, its ice maker uses one-button operation and a self-contained design. That means the machine can be used wherever there is suitable counter space and a compatible electrical connection, rather than requiring a dedicated water supply.
This arrangement suits households that only need additional ice at particular times, such as weekend gatherings or family visits. It also makes sense for kitchens where installing another permanent appliance is undesirable.
If your priority is uncomplicated operation rather than a large set of controls, OTTAL deserves consideration.
Key specifications
Operation: One-button control, according to OTTAL
Installation: Countertop, no plumbing required
Built-in handle
Daily production: 12kg
What we like
Simple controls for everyday operation
No fixed water connection required
Countertop design that suits flexible placement
Best for: Smaller households and occasional hosts who want an uncomplicated machine for preparing ice as needed.
The ecozy offers a more detailed set of specifications, making it an interesting option for buyers who want a choice of ice sizes and a clearly advertised production rate.
According to ecozy, the IM-BS260C produces nine bullet-shaped ice pieces in as little as six minutes, with a maximum advertised daily output of approximately 12kg. It also offers two ice sizes, useful for adjusting the ice to different drinks.
The manufacturer lists a self-cleaning cycle, an ice-full sensor and a low-water reminder. These features can reduce the amount of attention needed during repeated production cycles. The included ice basket and scoop make serving convenient, while ice bags provide a way to store spare ice in a freezer.
Key specifications
Advertised production: Up to 12kg per day
First batch: Nine pieces in as little as six minutes
Ice options: Two sizes
Cleaning: Self-cleaning cycle
What we like
Choice of two ice sizes
Published production specifications
Automatic indicators and cleaning programme
Best for: Frequent iced-drink preparation.
The Nobel NIM15S is worth considering for households that want a defined daily ice output, clear status indicators and a compact freestanding appliance.
The specifications list a daily production capacity of up to 12kg under stated operating conditions, alongside a 1.3-litre water tank. The machine produces bullet-shaped ice and includes a water-shortage indicator and an infrared sensor that detects when the ice compartment is full.
These controls are useful during family gatherings, when you're preparing drinks while managing other kitchen tasks. The LED display helps you monitor the machine, and the flip-up door provides access to the ice compartment.
At approximately 29.5cm long, 22.2cm wide and 29cm high, according to the retailer specifications, it is also relatively easy to assess against your available countertop space.
Its 12kg advertised capacity is a production figure, not the amount of ice stored in the basket at once.
Key specifications
Advertised daily production: Up to 12kg
Water tank: 1.3 litres
Power: 100W
Controls: LED display and water-shortage indicator
Dimensions: Approximately 29.5 x 22.2 x 29cm
What we like
Water-level and ice-full detection
Accessible ice compartment
Best for: Families who want straightforward controls and a machine with published capacity information for planning regular use.
Ice production speed and capacity: Daily production is usually measured in kilograms over 24 hours. A machine advertised at 12kg per day does not produce that amount instantly. Check how long the first batch takes, how many pieces are produced per cycle and how much the basket holds. These details matter more when you're serving several people at once.
Countertop space and cleaning: Measure the available space before ordering, including room around the ventilation openings. Compact machines can suit apartment kitchens, but they still need a stable surface and adequate airflow. A self-cleaning programme is useful, although regular water changes and manual cleaning remain necessary.
UAE electrical compatibility and storage: UAE household electricity is generally 230V at 50Hz, using Type G sockets. Confirm the appliance's voltage, frequency, plug and local warranty. This is particularly important for imported models. Also check whether the machine refrigerates stored ice. Most portable ice makers do not, so unused cubes gradually melt and should be transferred to a freezer for storage.
For regular home use, CROWNFUL is our best overall pick, particularly if you want a portable appliance with an advertised self-cleaning feature. Its appeal is everyday convenience.
OTTAL is the alternative to consider if simple controls and a self-contained countertop design matter most. Its one-button operation makes it suitable for households that prefer uncomplicated appliances.
The ecozy is attractive for buyers who want two ice sizes, a published daily production figure and automatic indicators. Its electrical rating is the deciding factor for UAE shoppers.
Nobel's NIM15S offers a useful balance of advertised capacity, a water-shortage indicator and an LED display, making it another option for families who frequently serve cold drinks.
Whichever model you choose, plan for freezer storage if you want to build up an ice supply ahead of a gathering.
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