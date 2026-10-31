Tired of running out of ice? These 4 ice makers could make UAE summers easier

We've selected four machines for different household needs, focusing on production speed, kitchen space, controls and everyday maintenance. Before buying, remember that most countertop ice makers produce ice rather than keep it permanently frozen. You'll usually need to transfer extra cubes to your freezer.

Running out of ice halfway through preparing drinks is a familiar inconvenience, especially in the UAE, where iced coffee, chilled water and cold refreshments are part of daily routines. A countertop ice maker can help you keep up with demand without repeatedly filling freezer trays or making last-minute trips for bagged ice. Our best overall pick is the CROWNFUL Ice Maker, thanks to its portable design and advertised self-cleaning feature.

4 best ice makers for UAE homes

1. CROWNFUL Ice Maker: Best overall for everyday convenience

Best for: Couples and families who want a convenient everyday ice-making appliance without a permanent installation.

What we like

CROWNFUL advertises self-cleaning functionality, which can simplify part of the maintenance routine. You'll still need to follow the cleaning instructions and keep the removable components clean.

Its appeal is the straightforward approach to ice making. You can position it on a suitable kitchen counter, add drinking water and prepare ice without relying on a dedicated freezer ice-making compartment. The portable design also makes it interesting for households that prefer to put appliances away between uses.

For households that regularly prepare cold drinks, the CROWNFUL is our overall recommendation, combining a portable countertop format with an advertised self-cleaning function.

2. OTTAL Ice Maker: Best for simple operation and portability

Best for: Smaller households and occasional hosts who want an uncomplicated machine for preparing ice as needed.

What we like

If your priority is uncomplicated operation rather than a large set of controls, OTTAL deserves consideration.

This arrangement suits households that only need additional ice at particular times, such as weekend gatherings or family visits. It also makes sense for kitchens where installing another permanent appliance is undesirable.

According to OTTAL's official product information, its ice maker uses one-button operation and a self-contained design. That means the machine can be used wherever there is suitable counter space and a compatible electrical connection, rather than requiring a dedicated water supply.

The OTTAL is a practical alternative for buyers who prioritise straightforward controls and a countertop machine that does not require plumbing.

3. ecozy Portable Countertop Ice Maker: Best for flexible ice sizes

What we like

First batch: Nine pieces in as little as six minutes

Advertised production: Up to 12kg per day

The manufacturer lists a self-cleaning cycle, an ice-full sensor and a low-water reminder. These features can reduce the amount of attention needed during repeated production cycles. The included ice basket and scoop make serving convenient, while ice bags provide a way to store spare ice in a freezer.

According to ecozy, the IM-BS260C produces nine bullet-shaped ice pieces in as little as six minutes, with a maximum advertised daily output of approximately 12kg. It also offers two ice sizes, useful for adjusting the ice to different drinks.

The ecozy offers a more detailed set of specifications, making it an interesting option for buyers who want a choice of ice sizes and a clearly advertised production rate.

4. Nobel NIM15S Ice Maker: Best for practical controls and family use

The Nobel NIM15S is worth considering for households that want a defined daily ice output, clear status indicators and a compact freestanding appliance.

The specifications list a daily production capacity of up to 12kg under stated operating conditions, alongside a 1.3-litre water tank. The machine produces bullet-shaped ice and includes a water-shortage indicator and an infrared sensor that detects when the ice compartment is full.

These controls are useful during family gatherings, when you're preparing drinks while managing other kitchen tasks. The LED display helps you monitor the machine, and the flip-up door provides access to the ice compartment.

At approximately 29.5cm long, 22.2cm wide and 29cm high, according to the retailer specifications, it is also relatively easy to assess against your available countertop space.

Its 12kg advertised capacity is a production figure, not the amount of ice stored in the basket at once.

Key specifications

Advertised daily production: Up to 12kg

Water tank: 1.3 litres

Power: 100W

Controls: LED display and water-shortage indicator

Dimensions: Approximately 29.5 x 22.2 x 29cm

What we like

Water-level and ice-full detection

Accessible ice compartment