bubble-bro Origin review: a practical sparkling water maker for regular UAE drinkers

The Origin uses bubble-bro's screw-in CO₂ cylinder, which contains at least 410g of food-grade CO₂ and is rated to carbonate up to 60 litres, depending on how fizzy you make each bottle. Once empty, the cylinder can be exchanged through bubble-bro's UAE refill service rather than replaced outright. The same cylinder is compatible with standard screw-in soda makers, although bubble-bro says it does not fit Quick Connect machines such as the SodaStream Terra, Duo and Art. For Origin owners, the practical point is simpler: keeping a spare cylinder means you can continue making sparkling water while an empty one is waiting to be exchanged.