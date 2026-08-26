'Don't be scared, bro': Sarfaraz Khan comes on as substitute and sledging goes viral against Sri Lanka

Substitute Sarfaraz’s nonstop sledging from short leg steals the spotlight
Sarfaraz Khan wasn't even playing but his relentless sledging went viral
Sarfaraz Khan was not even in India's playing XI against Sri Lanka, but somehow, he still managed to become one of the biggest talking points of Day 3 in Colombo.
Coming on as a substitute fielder for the injured Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz was stationed at short leg and immediately got to work.
Not just with his fielding. With his mouth too.
His relentless chatter was picked up by the stump mic throughout Sri Lanka's innings and clips quickly went viral on social media.
And the best part? Some of the batters he targeted were dismissed shortly afterwards.
Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva was one of Sarfaraz's main targets.
When Dhananjaya stopped play because of some movement behind the bowler, Sarfaraz was having none of it.
“Nothing is there, bro. You are looking there. You are just wasting time, bro. Don't be scared. You are the captain. Come on, bro,” Sarfaraz was heard saying on the stump mic.
The timing could not have been better for India.
Just a few deliveries later, Dhananjaya edged Manav Suthar and departed for just eight.
Sarfaraz had certainly done his bit from short leg.
Next up was Niroshan Dickwella and Sarfaraz was not going to suddenly become quiet.
There were smiles between the pair, but the constant chatter continued. Soon afterwards, Dickwella misjudged a short delivery from Mohammed Siraj and gloved it through to wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel.
Then came another hilarious stump mic moment involving Ravindra Jadeja.
With Sonal Dinusha and Kamindu Mendis at the crease, Sarfaraz was heard hyping up Jadeja.
“Haa Jaddu bhai bolte, boundary pe bhi khade ho jao nahi bhagenge, aisa mahaul hai aapka.”
Sarfaraz was basically telling Jadeja that such was his aura that the batters would not attempt a run even if he was standing on the boundary.
India bowling coach Morne Morkel later backed Sarfaraz's approach.
Morkel made it clear that the team does not mind the chatter as long as it remains within the ICC's code of conduct.
In difficult and humid conditions, that energy can also help keep the players switched on.
Sarfaraz may not have found a place in India's original XI, but he certainly found a way to get involved.