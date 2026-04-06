Virat Kohli’s touching moment with Sarfaraz Khan during RCB vs CSK Clash

Following a cameo which included eight fours and two sixes, Khan was applauded by Kohli as he made his way back to the pavilion after he was eventually stumped by Jitesh Sharma.

The heartwarming moment was caught on camera as the 27-year-old’s effort seemed to have clean bowled Kohli who lauded the CSK star.

Sarfaraz, acquired for just Rs 75 lakh, has emerged as a rare bright spot for the franchise, which is still searching for its first win after three matches.

The Indian batter had already shown his intent in CSK’s previous outing against the Punjab Kings, smashing a brisk 32 off just 12 balls.

He carried that momentum into the game against RCB, bringing up a 25-ball 50 at a time when CSK were in serious trouble in a daunting chase, having slumped to 30 for three inside the powerplay.

Kohli got the side off to a quick start, scoring 28 runs off 18 balls, which included hitting two fours and one six, but was dismissed inside the powerplay, meaning he couldn’t convert his start into a big score.

RCB’s batting unit tore into CSK’s attack with relentless hitting, as David’s unbeaten 70 off 25 balls and Patidar’s unbeaten 48 off just 19 powered a grandstand finish, after Padikkal’s fluent 50 off 29, his second successive 50 of the season, had laid the foundation for a daunting total.

The trio’s combined brilliance, highlighted by an unbroken 99-run stand off just 35 balls between David and Patidar, marked by audacious range-hitting, propelled RCB to a daunting 250/3, the highest total of IPL 2026.

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.