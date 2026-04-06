Virat Kohli’s touching moment with Sarfaraz Khan during RCB vs CSK Clash

The Indian icon stole hearts with his gesture towards the CSK batter in IPL match
Dubai: Sarfaraz Khan’s impressive 50 from 25 balls during Chennai Super Kings clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru left an impression on Indian legend Virat Kohli.
Following a cameo which included eight fours and two sixes, Khan was applauded by Kohli as he made his way back to the pavilion after he was eventually stumped by Jitesh Sharma.
The heartwarming moment was caught on camera as the 27-year-old’s effort seemed to have clean bowled Kohli who lauded the CSK star.
Sarfaraz, acquired for just Rs 75 lakh, has emerged as a rare bright spot for the franchise, which is still searching for its first win after three matches.
The Indian batter had already shown his intent in CSK’s previous outing against the Punjab Kings, smashing a brisk 32 off just 12 balls.
He carried that momentum into the game against RCB, bringing up a 25-ball 50 at a time when CSK were in serious trouble in a daunting chase, having slumped to 30 for three inside the powerplay.
RCB put up a massive total, powered by a collective batting masterclass giving CSK a huge task of chasing 250/3.
Kohli got the side off to a quick start, scoring 28 runs off 18 balls, which included hitting two fours and one six, but was dismissed inside the powerplay, meaning he couldn’t convert his start into a big score.
A breathtaking batting display from Tim David, Rajat Patidar, and Devdutt Padikkal, combined with Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s incisive 3-41, powered defending champions RCB to a commanding 43-run victory.
RCB’s batting unit tore into CSK’s attack with relentless hitting, as David’s unbeaten 70 off 25 balls and Patidar’s unbeaten 48 off just 19 powered a grandstand finish, after Padikkal’s fluent 50 off 29, his second successive 50 of the season, had laid the foundation for a daunting total.
The trio’s combined brilliance, highlighted by an unbroken 99-run stand off just 35 balls between David and Patidar, marked by audacious range-hitting, propelled RCB to a daunting 250/3, the highest total of IPL 2026.