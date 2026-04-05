A tale of two Sameers: How Rizvi and Minhas are lighting up IPL and PSL

"Basically, I was trying not to think so much about cricket and my batting. When I go into the game, I should play the way the situation demands. And if we are batting first, I should be positive. The more positive I am, the better shots I will get," the young Capitals’ batter, who has now won three consecutive Player of the Match awards, said. Saturday’s knock also propelled Rizvi to the top of the Orange Cap standings with 160 runs in two IPL matches so far.