A tale of two Sameers: How Rizvi and Minhas are lighting up IPL and PSL

The two youngsters either side of the border are leading the run-scoring charts
It has been a tale of two Sameers across the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) so far this season.
Twenty-two-year-old Sameer Rizvi continued to show Chennai Super Kings what they are missing after bringing up his third consecutive half-century for Delhi Capitals – the first of them coming in the Capitals’ final match last season against Punjab Kings – underlining his growing stature as a dependable match-winner as he led his side to a six-wicket win over Mumbai Indians on Saturday.
Across the border and a few hours later on Saturday, 19-year-old Sameer Minhas made it two fifties in two games as Islamabad United brushed aside Rawalpindiz by seven wickets in Lahore.
Rizvi had been bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs84 million for the 2024 season, making him the most expensive uncapped player that year. He had a tough, unsettled run, managing just 51 runs in 8 innings and was released.
Delhi Capitals picked him up for just Rs9.5 million last season.
On Saturday, Rizvi smashed a match-winning 90 off 51 balls to follow up his unbeaten 70 off 47 balls that steered the Capitals to victory against Lucknow Super Giants in their opener. Speaking after the match on Saturday, Capitals’ assistant coach Ian Bell praised Rizvi's maturity and flexibility at the crease and said, "He's played beautifully, as I said, he's adapted well, and that's what we spoke about coming in from the last game."
Rizvi highlighted the freedom given by the team management as a key factor behind his success and said, "They told us before the tournament that we will give you a chance to play at number four. ‘We will give you a chance to play however you want to play’. There is freedom in everything."
Bell further emphasised the youngster's awareness of conditions and smart shot selection.
"A home ground for him, and knowing the conditions really well, but then adapting as well. Good players adapt to different surfaces, and I thought he did that incredibly well today. We knew with the lower bounce how important it was to play straighter rather than going too square, and I think he did that really well," the former England batter said.
Rizvi also credited Bell and the coaching staff for guiding his approach and said, "He talks a lot about my batting. He tells me what options are possible in every wicket situation. The whole staff is very helpful, and they have given me a lot of freedom."
Reflecting on his mindset, Rizvi said he has focused on staying positive and playing according to the situation.
"Basically, I was trying not to think so much about cricket and my batting. When I go into the game, I should play the way the situation demands. And if we are batting first, I should be positive. The more positive I am, the better shots I will get," the young Capitals’ batter, who has now won three consecutive Player of the Match awards, said. Saturday’s knock also propelled Rizvi to the top of the Orange Cap standings with 160 runs in two IPL matches so far.
Minhas, on the other hand, first shot into the limelight after producing a stunning 172-run knock in the U-19 Asia Cup 2025 final against India in Dubai, a performance that powered Pakistan to the title.
On Saturday, the teenager hit a superb 70 off 36 balls, studded with seven fours and four sixes, that laid the foundation for the 157-run chase. He had also been instrumental in United’s eight-wicket win against Quetta Gladiators with an unbeaten 82 off 48 balls in the previous match.
On Saturday, he shared a 58-run opening stand with Devon Conway, who struggled for fluency before departing for 6. Undeterred, Minhas kept the scoreboard ticking at a brisk rate and brought up his half century in just 25 balls.
By the time he was dismissed in the ninth over, United were firmly in control, needing only 65 runs at a run a ball.
His consistency has also taken him to the top of the run charts this season, earning him the Hanif Mohammad Cap with 180 runs in just three innings.
Rizvi is a big MS Dhoni fan, possibly the reason why his initial move to Chennai seemed like a dream, while Minhas idolises AB de Villiers. And from what we have seen so far, the duo is certain to light up the IPL and PSL this season.