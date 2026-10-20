Your daily coffee doesn't have to cost a fortune: 4 affordable coffee machines worth considering in 2026

The important difference is not simply the cost of the machine. Coffee grounds, capsules, cleaning and the number of cups you make all influence what you spend over time.

For regular coffee drinkers, the overall value pick is the Black+Decker Drip Coffee Maker, particularly if you make several cups throughout the morning. The Nespresso Inissia is a convenient alternative for espresso lovers, while the Nescafé Dolce Gusto Genio S offers more drink choices. We have also included an Arzum electric Turkish coffee maker for those who prefer a traditional preparation.

Your daily coffee habit can become expensive, particularly if you regularly pick up a takeaway cappuccino or espresso on your way to work. A home coffee machine offers a practical alternative, and you do not need a complicated espresso setup to make a satisfying morning brew.

3 affordable coffee machines worth considering in 2026

1. Black+Decker Drip Coffee Maker

Best for: Families, shared kitchens and regular black-coffee drinkers who prioritise economical daily brewing over espresso-style drinks.

Allows you to adjust coffee strength through the amount of grounds used.

Uses widely available ground coffee rather than proprietary capsules.

What we like

A glass carafe also makes serving straightforward. The main consideration is how much coffee you usually drink, since brewing a full pot for one small cup may be unnecessary.

The Black+Decker is particularly appealing because it uses ordinary ground coffee. You can choose your preferred blend, adjust the amount to suit your taste and buy larger packs of coffee without committing to a capsule system.

If your morning routine involves filling a mug before work, or keeping coffee ready for more than one person, a drip machine makes good sense. Add water and ground coffee, start the brewing cycle and let the machine prepare a carafe rather than making individual servings.

Verdict: A practical choice for households that drink several cups of filter coffee daily and want to avoid recurring capsule purchases.

2. Nespresso Inissia Coffee Machine

Best for: Espresso drinkers who value speed, small portions and minimal preparation. Allow for ongoing capsule purchases

What we like

Its narrow body makes it particularly suitable for apartment kitchens with limited counter space. You can also add hot or frothed milk separately if you enjoy a latte or cappuccino.

According to Nespresso, it heats up in approximately 25 seconds and offers espresso and lungo settings. Its 0.7-litre removable water tank is adequate for several small servings, while the used-capsule container holds approximately 9 to 11 capsules.

The Inissia keeps preparation simple. Insert a Nespresso Original capsule, close the lever and select one of two coffee sizes. The machine handles the extraction, giving you a consistent preparation process without adjusting a grinder or measuring coffee.

Verdict: A compact, straightforward capsule machine for anyone who wants a quick espresso without grinding beans or handling loose coffee.

3. Nescafé Dolce Gusto Genio S by De'Longhi EDG226

Verdict: A versatile capsule machine for households that enjoy different coffee drinks rather than the same espresso every morning.

The Dolce Gusto Genio S is an appealing option if your coffee preferences change throughout the week. The compatible capsule range includes espresso-style coffees and milk-based drinks, allowing you to prepare different recipes without learning traditional espresso-making techniques.

De'Longhi equips the EDG226 with a 15-bar pump, adjustable cup support and automatic flow control. The XL function accommodates larger drinks, which is useful if you prefer a full mug rather than a short espresso.

The removable drip tray makes routine cleaning manageable, and the manufacturer specifies automatic shut-off five minutes after the last brew. Its compact footprint also helps preserve counter space.

One consideration is the cost per prepared drink. Some Dolce Gusto milk-based recipes use separate coffee and milk capsules, so compare the number of servings in each pack.

Key specifications

Pressure: 15 bar.

Water tank: 0.8 litres.

Features: XL drink function and automatic flow stop.

Automatic shut-off: After five minutes.

What we like

Offers more drink styles through compatible capsules.

Adjustable cup support accommodates different cup heights.

Automatic water dispensing reduces the need to monitor each brew.