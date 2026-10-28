IV drip at home in Dubai with SKIN111 personalised wellness delivered to your door

SKIN111's IV service centres on freshly prepared, customised formulations
A busy schedule should not mean putting personalised care out of reach. SKIN111@HOME brings IV therapy to homes, hotels and offices, combining a response within 60 minutes in supported service areas, subject to availability, with the medical assessment and individual treatment planning behind SKIN111's clinic experience.
For patients considering IV drip at home in Dubai, the difference begins before the infusion. SKIN111 focuses on understanding the person receiving treatment, preparing a drip for their assessed needs and making the appointment convenient enough to fit into their day.
SKIN111's IV service centres on freshly prepared, customised formulations. Following assessment, the treating clinician determines the appropriate ingredients and plan, taking account of medical history, current medicines and the patient's goals.
The consultation also gives patients space to explain what brought them to the appointment. Whether they are enquiring about hydration, vitamin drip options or NAD IV therapy, the team can discuss the relevant choices and establish suitability before proceeding. That personal attention is central to the service.
The SKIN111 experience includes a pre-treatment assessment with a Scientific approach, OligoScan (Vitamins, Minerals and heavy metals analysis) offered as part of the assessment pathway before IV therapy. The clinician considers the information alongside the patient's history and any clinically indicated investigations. OligoScan does not replace diagnostic blood tests or establish a nutrient deficiency on its own.
This stage creates an opportunity to ask questions and understand the proposed formulation. Patients receive a plan connected to their circumstances, with the medical team guiding the choice and administration of treatment.
For a first appointment, the team can explain how the assessment and infusion will be organised at the chosen location. For returning patients, changes in health or medication remain part of the conversation. The formulation should reflect current circumstances rather than simply repeat an earlier booking. This continuity gives the home service a place within an ongoing relationship with the clinic.
Patients can also discuss comprehensive wellness services such as oxygen therapy, LED or red light therapy and massage. Depending on the setting, clinical suitability and availability, selected services may be arranged alongside the IV appointment to create a more complete wellness experience. The team confirms which options can be combined and which require separate scheduling.
This wider choice reflects SKIN111's approach to wellness. An appointment can be planned around the patient's priorities, with optional additions explained clearly when booking. Patients should confirm the inclusions in their selected service.
SKIN111@HOME makes IV therapy accessible without travelling to a clinic. with flexibility for eligible addresses, while advance bookings allow patients to plan around work, family or a hotel stay.
Patients enquiring about an IV drip home service or IV therapy at home in Dubai can contact the team to confirm their location and available appointment options. Those who prefer a clinic setting can visit SKIN111 in DIFC, Palm Jumeirah Mall or Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi.
Established in Dubai in 2007, SKIN111 brings together medical, aesthetics and wellness services. Its team includes general practitioner and IV specialist Dr. Salim Olabi, Dr. Pouya Farhadi, Dr. Zaheer Abbas and many more Doctors & Specialists. The brand reports more than 5,000 Google reviews and a 4.9-star rating across its wider clinic and homecare network.
Beyond IV therapy in Dubai, the offering includes preventive health assessments, DNA testing and longevity consultations, alongside advanced aesthetics and weight management. Patients can explore relevant services within one network, with assessment guiding the next step.
To arrange a personalised IV appointment, contact SKIN111 or SKIN111@HOME. The team can confirm the appropriate assessment, service availability and complete wellness options for your visit.