Abu Dhabi's hot chocolate season: 7 best spots for cosy evenings

Warm up this season with Abu Dhabi's best spots for fun chocolate evenings.
The weather is finally starting to feel different, which can only mean one thing: hot chocolate season is back.
The evenings are getting cooler, outdoor plans are becoming more tempting, and suddenly, a warm chocolate drink sounds like a perfectly reasonable excuse to leave the house. Whether your ideal plan is a catch-up with friends, a little solo date, or a scenic drive with a drink in hand, Abu Dhabi has plenty of cafés worth adding to your list.
Here are seven spots to check out when the hot chocolate craving hits.
If you usually find yourself choosing salted caramel over anything else on the menu, Trio’s salted hot chocolate deserves a place on your winter café list.
The café currently has a presence at Louvre Abu Dhabi, and it is also preparing to expand with a new branch in Al Bateen. Its salted hot chocolate is a great option for anyone who likes their chocolate with a little twist, balancing rich sweetness with a salty edge.
Whether you are stopping by for a seasonal drink or planning a catch-up with friends, Trio is one to keep on your radar as Abu Dhabi moves into hot chocolate season.
Where: Louvre Abu Dhabi, with a new Al Bateen branch coming soon.
Sometimes, the best winter plan is the simplest one: A warm drink, good company and somewhere you can slow down for a while. Turtle Cove, in Hidd Al Saadiyat, is worth considering if you want to pair your café stop with a change of scenery.
Its seaside setting makes it a good option for a relaxed afternoon, whether you are meeting a friend for a long chat or taking a break from a busy week. Add a hot chocolate to the plan and you have an easy way to ease into the cooler season.
Where: Hidd Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi.
If your ideal café outing involves a relaxed atmosphere and no need to rush, add MILL on Saadiyat Island to your list.
It is a spot to consider for those days when you want to step away from your usual routine, catch up with friends or simply enjoy a little time to yourself. As the weather cools down, café visits become less about escaping the heat and more about enjoying the experience.
Check the current drinks menu before heading over to see whether hot chocolate is available.
Where: Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi.
A café visit does not always need to be a big plan. Sometimes, all you need is a short walk, a warm drink and a little time away from your screen. MATTE, at Marina Walk in Al Bateen, is one to keep in mind for your next café run.
Whether you are catching up with someone or looking for a reason to get out of the house, the location makes it an option to add to your Abu Dhabi café rotation. Hot chocolate fans can check the latest menu before visiting.
Where: Marina Walk, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi.
For anyone who believes that there is no such thing as too much chocolate, Morsel Chocolates is an obvious name to consider. A chocolate-focused café feels especially fitting when hot chocolate season arrives, making it a spot to add to your list when you are craving something sweet.
It is also a good excuse to turn a quick drink into a proper dessert stop. If you are planning a catch-up with friends, this could be the moment to make it a chocolate-themed outing rather than settling for your usual coffee order.
Where: Khalidiyah Street, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi.
Chapter is another Abu Dhabi café to keep on your radar when you are planning your next hot chocolate outing. Whether you are meeting friends, taking a study break or simply looking for somewhere to sit for a while, it is worth checking the current drinks menu for a warm chocolate option.
The best part of having a seasonal café list is that it gives you an excuse to switch up your usual routine. Instead of ordering the same iced drink every time, try something warm and make the most of the cooler evenings.
Where: Chapter has locations in Abu Dhabi, including Al Bateen. Check the branch details before visiting.
If your plans take you to Al Qana, add FLTR to your café shortlist. The area is a good setting for an outing with friends, and a warm drink can be an easy way to round off a walk or a relaxed evening out.
For those already planning their seasonal café visits, FLTR is another name to check out. Just confirm the current menu before making the trip specifically for hot chocolate.
Where: Al Qana, Rabdan, Abu Dhabi.
There is no single right way to enjoy hot chocolate season. It could mean trying a salted version, discovering a new café, catching up with friends or making a solo café date part of your weekly routine.
The best approach? Keep a list of places you want to try, check their latest menus before heading out, and make the most of Abu Dhabi’s cooler evenings while they last. After months of reaching for iced drinks, a cup of hot chocolate might be exactly what your café routine needs.