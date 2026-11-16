From morning gold to evening amber, Abu Dhabi's residents enjoy their Karak breaks
Abu Dhabi: A single day in Abu Dhabi, told in cups of Karak, moves across the city as the light turns from morning gold to evening amber. Karak has long been the gentle thread running through the city's conversations, a warm hush in which office worries dissolve and evening strolls drift on, one fragrant, milky sip at a time.
Although Karak has roots in South Asian tea traditions, it has been embraced across the UAE, becoming a familiar part of the country's food culture. Its appeal lies partly in its simplicity: black tea brewed with milk, sugar and spices such as cardamom and ginger, with recipes varying between cafeterias.
In Abu Dhabi, the experience can be as much about where the tea is bought as what goes into the cup. Small neighbourhood cafeterias have developed their own following, with regular customers often returning for a particular taste or preparation.
Among the places serving the city's Karak crowd are Milky Karak Cafeteria, Dar Al Karak & Al Muhala Cafeteria, Chai Qissa, House of Tea and Choice Tea.
When the ‘OG cafes’ are a question of personal interest, this 25-year-old Abu Dhabi resident takes pride in calling Seashell Cafeteria the OG place. “It has been around since 1984,” said Hajira Mohamed.
“Sometimes you don't really need a plan or a reason to go. You just need a cup of Karak, your people and a little time to yourself after a long day,” she added.
For her, this one spot is one of those places that's always been around. It's familiar, it's consistent, and the taste has never really changed.
“It's also the perfect spot to go to after a long day. I usually go with my sisters, just to sit, chat and unwind,” she said.
Karak is not just about the idea of drinking tea; it is about the idea of chilling over something that is sweet, milky and even affordable.
“It's more like our everyday therapy session. Just catching up, talking about how our day went, sharing little bits and pieces of life and sometimes just getting things off our chest. It's our little space to recharge and end the day on a good note,” she added.
Some other places known to attract the crowd include the Milky Karak Cafeteria. It is among the stops for residents looking for a familiar milky tea experience.
It is a small, unpretentious hangout spot for quick bites, hot teas and laughter across the table. Locals, residents and regulars can all drop in for a quick cup without turning a tea break into a formal outing.
House of Tea was the next best, according to Abu Dhabi residents. And of course, the unpopular opinion is not just because of the taste of Karak, but because of how the place buzzes at midday with corporate employees taking a break from their busy schedules.
A small cup costs Dh2 and a large one Dh4-5. Alongside the classic version, popular variations include saffron, ginger and zaatar Karak, making it a favourite for regulars looking to enjoy a no-fuss tea break.
Dar Al Karak & Al Muhala Cafeteria is known for its authenticity and the rich Karak it offers, while Chai Qissa, a convenient option near Al Bateen in Al Khalidiyah, is recognised for serving light, flavourful Karak.
For many locals, Qnad Lawal in Rabdan is a regular stop. Visitors often say they come back for the signature Karak and the crispy rgag flatbread. The crowds can make parking nearly impossible, so the Karak is often brought to people's cars.
Some visitors also share the place on Instagram, posting photos of the food presentation and the smiling staff who serve it. The tray always comes with a vase of pink bougainvillea. They even call it the ‘Emirati Starbucks’.
Choice Tea in Al Ain is where the weekend crowds join the tea-spilling sessions where they sit around their favourite snacks and share their stories.
So why the Karak hype? For some, it is the taste that brings them back. For others, it is the convenience, affordability or the simple comfort of knowing that their usual cup is never too far away.
The climate is changing, and the outdoor spots are more inviting. So, before you plan your next Karak trip to your usual spot, take a moment to try the places others are talking about.