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Jordan sentences 3 men to death over church attack

Three men sentenced to death for deadly church assault in Jordan

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AFP
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Jordan court orders death penalty for church attack perpetrators
Jordan court orders death penalty for church attack perpetrators
AFP

A Jordanian court on Sunday sentenced three men to death by hanging for carrying out a deadly shooting at a church in the kingdom's southern Karak governorate last month.

The State Security Court issued the sentence over the attack, which killed nine people and injured 25 others, the Jordanian military said in a statement.

The attack took place on October 23 at St George's Greek Orthodox Church in the village of Hmoud during a funeral service.

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Three suspects arrested after shootout

Jordanian security forces arrested three men suspected of carrying out the attack following a pre-dawn operation in Karak governorate on October 26.

The Public Security Directorate said the suspects were found inside an abandoned house, where they refused to surrender and opened fire on security forces. Officers returned fire, wounding all three men before taking them into custody.

No security personnel were injured in the shootout.

Karak is home to a sizeable Christian community in the Muslim-majority kingdom. The attack shocked the country and prompted a security response from authorities.

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