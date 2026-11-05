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Jordanian police officer stabbed to death in Amman, suspect arrested

Attacker allegedly tried to seize officer's weapon during fatal assault on Medina Street

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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A Jordanian police officer was stabbed to death in Amman. The fatal attack took place on Medina Street, one of Amman's main thoroughfares, where the officer was assaulted with a sharp weapon.
A Jordanian police officer was stabbed to death in Amman. The fatal attack took place on Medina Street, one of Amman's main thoroughfares, where the officer was assaulted with a sharp weapon.
Al Khaleej

Dubai: A Jordanian police officer was stabbed to death in the capital Amman on Thursday after being attacked by a man who allegedly attempted to seize his service weapon, the Public Security Directorate (PSD) said.

The fatal attack took place on Medina Street, one of Amman's main thoroughfares, where the officer was assaulted with a sharp weapon, according to Jordanian media reports.

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The PSD confirmed the officer's death and said security forces had arrested the suspect following the attack. Initial reports indicated that the assailant attempted to take the officer's firearm during the confrontation.

The officer's identity and further details about the circumstances of the attack were not immediately available.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the suspect's identity or the motive behind the assault. The incident is under investigation.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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