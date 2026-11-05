Attacker allegedly tried to seize officer's weapon during fatal assault on Medina Street
Dubai: A Jordanian police officer was stabbed to death in the capital Amman on Thursday after being attacked by a man who allegedly attempted to seize his service weapon, the Public Security Directorate (PSD) said.
The fatal attack took place on Medina Street, one of Amman's main thoroughfares, where the officer was assaulted with a sharp weapon, according to Jordanian media reports.
The PSD confirmed the officer's death and said security forces had arrested the suspect following the attack. Initial reports indicated that the assailant attempted to take the officer's firearm during the confrontation.
The officer's identity and further details about the circumstances of the attack were not immediately available.
Authorities have not yet disclosed the suspect's identity or the motive behind the assault. The incident is under investigation.