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One dead, two injured in Amman family brawl, house set ablaze

Police arrest shooting suspect after violence between two families in Al Hussein camp

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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A family brawl in Amman leaves one dead, two injured, and a house ablaze as authorities investigate the tragic incident and arrest the suspected shooter.
A family brawl in Amman leaves one dead, two injured, and a house ablaze as authorities investigate the tragic incident and arrest the suspected shooter.
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Dubai: A young man was killed and two others injured in a mass brawl between members of two families in the Jabal Al Hussein camp in the Jordanian capital Amman, according to the Public Security Directorate.

A PSD spokesperson said the man, who was in his 30s, died after suffering a gunshot wound during the altercation. Two other people sustained moderate injuries.

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Security forces intervened and brought the situation under control, while the person suspected of carrying out the fatal shooting was arrested, the spokesperson said.

Following the man's death, a house in the area was set on fire in an apparent act of retaliation.

Local media reported that the violence stemmed from previous personal disputes between members of the two families.

Security authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and the subsequent fire.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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