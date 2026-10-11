Police arrest shooting suspect after violence between two families in Al Hussein camp
Dubai: A young man was killed and two others injured in a mass brawl between members of two families in the Jabal Al Hussein camp in the Jordanian capital Amman, according to the Public Security Directorate.
A PSD spokesperson said the man, who was in his 30s, died after suffering a gunshot wound during the altercation. Two other people sustained moderate injuries.
Security forces intervened and brought the situation under control, while the person suspected of carrying out the fatal shooting was arrested, the spokesperson said.
Following the man's death, a house in the area was set on fire in an apparent act of retaliation.
Local media reported that the violence stemmed from previous personal disputes between members of the two families.
Security authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and the subsequent fire.