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Two killed, three injured in armed neighbourhood dispute in Jordan's capital

Gunman killed after barricading himself inside his home and opened fire at police

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Two killed, three injured in armed neighbourhood dispute in Jordan's capital.
Two killed, three injured in armed neighbourhood dispute in Jordan's capital.
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Dubai: Two people were killed and three others injured after an armed dispute erupted between neighbours in the Ashrafieh district of the Jordanian capital, Amman, security authorities said.

A spokesperson for Jordan's Public Security Directorate said one of the individuals involved in the dispute barricaded himself inside his home and opened fire indiscriminately, wounding three civilians. One of the injured later died from his wounds.

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Authorities said security forces moved to arrest the suspect, but he and his son refused to surrender and opened fire directly at police officers.

Security personnel returned fire, resulting in the death of the gunman and the arrest of his son, the spokesperson said.

No injuries were reported among security personnel during the operation.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, which stemmed from a dispute between neighbouring residents in the area, authorities said.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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