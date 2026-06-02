Gunman killed after barricading himself inside his home and opened fire at police
Dubai: Two people were killed and three others injured after an armed dispute erupted between neighbours in the Ashrafieh district of the Jordanian capital, Amman, security authorities said.
A spokesperson for Jordan's Public Security Directorate said one of the individuals involved in the dispute barricaded himself inside his home and opened fire indiscriminately, wounding three civilians. One of the injured later died from his wounds.
Authorities said security forces moved to arrest the suspect, but he and his son refused to surrender and opened fire directly at police officers.
Security personnel returned fire, resulting in the death of the gunman and the arrest of his son, the spokesperson said.
No injuries were reported among security personnel during the operation.
An investigation has been launched into the incident, which stemmed from a dispute between neighbouring residents in the area, authorities said.