GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Jordan gunman kills wife and two employees at social development centre before taking own life

Investigations launched to determine the motive behind the incident

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Authorities later found the gunman suffering from a gunshot wound, and it is believed he had taken his own life. He was taken to hospital but subsequently died.
Authorities later found the gunman suffering from a gunshot wound, and it is believed he had taken his own life. He was taken to hospital but subsequently died.
Supplied

Dubai: Four people were killed in a shooting at a social development centre south of the Jordanian capital, Amman, on Saturday after a gunman opened fire inside the facility before he ended his own life, the Public Security Directorate (PSD) said.

The shooting took place at a social development centre in the Hasban area, where the attacker killed three people, including his ex-wife and two employees, according to a statement by the PSD.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Authorities later found the gunman suffering from a gunshot wound, and it is believed he had taken his own life. He was taken to hospital but subsequently died, the PSD said, without providing further details on the circumstances of the incident, bringing the death toll to four.

Jordanian authorities have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A senior official at the Ministry of Social Development said the shooting was carried out by a man who targeted his ex-wife and two employees inside the centre.

The official said the gunman's ex-wife worked at the Princess Basma Development Centre in Hasban, which is affiliated with the Jordanian Hashemite Fund for Human Development and the Social Services Council in Madaba and operates under the Ministry of Local Administration. The attacker arrived at the centre on Saturday morning and opened fire on her, as well as on a female employee working at the facility and a grounds maintenance worker.

Preliminary accounts indicated that the gunman caused panic and chaos inside the centre, with staff and visitors caught in terrifying scenes as he fired repeated rounds in different parts of the building. Initial witness statements suggested he appeared highly agitated and may have acted amid anger linked to previous family disputes, although authorities have yet to confirm a motive.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The funeral was held at a prominent Sydney mosque on Sunday.

Sydney police hunt gunman who fired at funeral venue

2m read
Two killed, three injured in armed neighbourhood dispute in Jordan's capital.

Two killed, three injured in Jordan armed dispute

1m read
Photo for illustrative purposes only

4 dead, 8 hurt as gunman opens fire in southern Turkey

1m read
Young Jordanian man found alive in a well after three days of disappearance

Man found alive in well after missing for three days

1m read