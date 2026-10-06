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Jordanian teenage footballer dies after being hit by vehicle in Amman

16-year-old Mu'tasim Al Taweel played for Al Hussein Irbid after spell with Al Ahli

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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16-year-old Jordanian footballer Mu'tasim Iyad Hamza Al Taweel tragically died in a car crash in Amman, sparking grief across the nation's sports scene.
16-year-old Jordanian footballer Mu'tasim Iyad Hamza Al Taweel tragically died in a car crash in Amman, sparking grief across the nation's sports scene.
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Dubai: Jordanian teenage footballer Mu'tasim Iyad Hamza Al Taweel has died after being hit by a vehicle in Amman, prompting an outpouring of grief across the country’s sporting community.

The 16-year-old was involved in the accident in the Bayader Wadi Al Seer area of the Jordanian capital.

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Al Taweel had previously played in the youth ranks of Al Ahli Club before joining Al Hussein Irbid, where he was regarded as one of the club’s young football prospects.

Al Ahli mourned the player in a statement on its official Facebook page, describing him as a member of its under-18 team and offering condolences to his family, teammates and the wider sporting community.

“With profound sadness and sorrow, Al Ahli Club mourns the passing of Mutasim Iyad Hamza Al Taweel,” the club said.

News of his death prompted messages of sympathy from across Jordan’s sporting community, with former teammates, clubs and supporters expressing condolences to his family.

Al Taweel’s death comes as a shock to those who knew him through the youth football scene, cutting short the career of a player who had represented two of Jordan’s established clubs.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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