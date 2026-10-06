16-year-old Mu'tasim Al Taweel played for Al Hussein Irbid after spell with Al Ahli
Dubai: Jordanian teenage footballer Mu'tasim Iyad Hamza Al Taweel has died after being hit by a vehicle in Amman, prompting an outpouring of grief across the country’s sporting community.
The 16-year-old was involved in the accident in the Bayader Wadi Al Seer area of the Jordanian capital.
Al Taweel had previously played in the youth ranks of Al Ahli Club before joining Al Hussein Irbid, where he was regarded as one of the club’s young football prospects.
Al Ahli mourned the player in a statement on its official Facebook page, describing him as a member of its under-18 team and offering condolences to his family, teammates and the wider sporting community.
“With profound sadness and sorrow, Al Ahli Club mourns the passing of Mutasim Iyad Hamza Al Taweel,” the club said.
News of his death prompted messages of sympathy from across Jordan’s sporting community, with former teammates, clubs and supporters expressing condolences to his family.
Al Taweel’s death comes as a shock to those who knew him through the youth football scene, cutting short the career of a player who had represented two of Jordan’s established clubs.