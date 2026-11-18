From hidden charges to refunds and deposits, here’s what guests should check before paying
Dubai: Planning a holiday home stay in Dubai this winter? Before clicking the booking button, make sure you know exactly what you are paying for.
A beautiful apartment, stunning views and an attractive price may look tempting, but hidden charges, misleading descriptions and unclear refund policies could turn a relaxing holiday into a costly experience.
Dubai’s Consumer Protection Department has urged residents and tourists to take a few simple precautions before booking holiday homes, including checking property permits, understanding cancellation rules and confirming which services are included in the advertised price.
Ahmad Ahli, Acting Director of the Consumer Protection Department at the Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said many disputes arise because guests expect services that holiday home operators are not required to provide.
“The first thing consumers should understand is that holiday homes are not hotels,” Ahli said.
Unlike hotels, holiday homes may not offer reception desks, concierge services or daily housekeeping. Guests should therefore check what is included in the booking and whether additional services cost extra.
Before making any payment, consumers should ensure that the property is registered and has a valid permit from Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism.
Every holiday home unit in Dubai must have its own DET permit. Guests can ask the operator for a copy and verify the licensing details using the QR code provided.
Ahli advised consumers not to rely entirely on attractive photographs, online reviews or unusually cheap offers.
Imagine booking an apartment with a swimming pool, only to discover on arrival that the pool is unavailable. Or finding that the accommodation is significantly smaller than advertised. In such cases, consumers may be entitled to a refund or alternative accommodation.
Ahli said guests should immediately contact the operator and provide evidence, including photographs, booking confirmations and the original property description.
If a serious problem makes the accommodation unsuitable for a stay, the operator should offer an appropriate solution, which may include relocation to a comparable or better property or a refund, depending on the circumstances. If the operator fails to resolve the issue, guests can approach Dubai’s Consumer Protection Department.
Ahli said complaints involving tourists visiting Dubai for a limited period are given priority.
Can operators charge extra for Wi-Fi and electricity?
No. According to Ahli, water, electricity and internet access must be included in the holiday home’s accommodation rate, regardless of how long a guest stays.
He cited a complaint involving a guest who was charged an additional Dh600 per month for internet access. Such a charge should not have been imposed, he explained.
However, guests should understand that not every service is free.
While operators must provide a clean property upon arrival, regular housekeeping during the stay may carry additional charges. Cleaning equipment, extra linen and towels must also be provided.
Security deposit
Holiday home operators may request a refundable security deposit to cover potential damage or other agreed expenses. However, the deposit should be returned within the period specified in the booking agreement, subject to any applicable deductions.
Guests should check the refund timeline, the conditions under which deductions can be made and any other charges before paying.
Cancellation
Cancellation policies can differ significantly between properties.
Some bookings are non-refundable, while others allow free cancellation before a specified deadline.
Ahli advised consumers to read the cancellation conditions carefully before confirming a reservation, especially if their travel plans are uncertain.
Where can you complain?
Guests who experience problems should first contact the holiday home operator and attempt to resolve the dispute directly.
If no satisfactory solution is offered, they can seek assistance from Dubai’s Consumer Protection Department.
Complaints can be submitted through the official Consumer Rights portal, by calling 600 545 555, or through the WhatsApp service available on the Consumer Rights website.
The message for holidaymakers is simple: a few checks before booking can help avoid unexpected expenses and disputes later.
As Dubai’s winter tourism season attracts more visitors, understanding booking conditions, checking permits and knowing consumer rights can help ensure that a holiday home stay delivers what was promised.
At a glance: 6 checks before booking
1. Verify the permit: Ask for the property’s DET permit and check its QR code.
2. Check the facilities: Confirm that advertised amenities are available.
3. Avoid hidden charges: Water, electricity and internet must be included.
4. Understand deposits: Check when your money will be returned and possible deductions.
5. Read cancellation rules: Find out whether your booking is refundable.
6. Keep evidence: Save booking confirmations, payment receipts and property descriptions.