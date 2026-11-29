Al Ain chase fourth Super Cup crown as Shabab Al Ahli target a record eighth title
I've been to many stadiums but that opening ceremony was by far the biggest I've seen!Mark Thompson, Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News
The Emaar Super Cup gets underway in style with a spectacular opening ceremony at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium.
A stunning display of lights, visual projections and traditional Emirati elements celebrates the UAE's rich cultural heritage.
With the country's 55th Eid Al Etihad celebrations just around the corner, the ceremony beautifully brings together national pride, culture and the passion for football.
This year's Super Cup is being held under the theme “Building a Legacy”
UAE Pro League CEO Musab Al Marzooqi has described tonight's Emaar Super Cup clash between Al Ain and Shabab Al Ahli as a “celebration of football” in the Emirates.
Speaking exclusively to Gulf News ahead of the final, Al Marzooqi highlighted the significance of the meeting between two of the country's most successful clubs.
“You need these rivalries,” he said. “This is what brings in the supporters, the fans love the big games, and these two clubs have won the most UAE Pro League titles, so we couldn't ask for a better final.”
There has been little to separate Al Ain and Shabab Al Ahli in their last five encounters, with both clubs recording two victories and one match ending in a draw.
Shabab Al Ahli have won both meetings this season, while Al Ain won their two encounters during the previous campaign.
Last five results:
October 22, 2026: Shabab Al Ahli 3–2 Al Ain (President's Cup)
October 17, 2026: Shabab Al Ahli 2–0 Al Ain (Pro League)
April 10, 2026: Al Ain 3–2 Shabab Al Ahli (Pro League)
September 25, 2025: Shabab Al Ahli 0–1 Al Ain (Pro League)
April 7, 2025: Shabab Al Ahli 0–0 Al Ain (Pro League)
Khaled Eisa (C), Rafa Rodriguez, Marcos Maia, Kaku, Jonatas Santos, Houssine Rahimi, Marcel Ratnik, Lazaro, Palacios, Rami Rabia, Abdoulkarim Traore
Both teams have named their starting XIs for tonight's Emaar Super Cup final.
Iranian international Sardar Azmoun leads the attack for Shabab Al Ahli, with compatriot Saeid Ezatolahi captaining the Dubai side. Belgian defender Wout Faes also starts.
Meanwhile, Al Ain captain Khaled Eisa starts in goal, with Kaku, Matias Palacios and Houssine Rahimi among the key names in the starting XI.