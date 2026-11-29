Two of the UAE's most successful football clubs will compete for the first silverware of the season when Al Ain and Shabab Al Ahli meet in the Emaar Super Cup final at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. UAE Pro League CEO Musab Al Marzooqi described the occasion as a “celebration of football” in the Emirates in an exclusive interview with Gulf News. Al Ain enjoyed a remarkable campaign last season, winning the ADNOC Pro League without losing a single match and also lifting the President's Cup. Shabab Al Ahli, meanwhile, finished second in the league and are aiming for a record eighth Super Cup title, while Al Ain are seeking their fourth. Both clubs share a rich history of success in Emirati football, and tonight's meeting promises to be another memorable occasion for players and supporters alike. Held under the slogan “Building Legacies”, the final also offers an opportunity to showcase the quality of UAE football. If the scores are level after 90 minutes, the match will proceed directly to a penalty shootout. The match kicks off at 7.30pm UAE time. Stay with Gulf News for live updates, key moments and all the action from Abu Dhabi.

Shamseer Mohammed Staff Writer From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through. Show More