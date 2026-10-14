Two wins, three games: UAE football shining in AFC Champions League

Dubai: UAE football is making an early statement in the AFC Champions League Elite, with two of the country’s three representatives recording impressive victories in Matchweek 2, while Al Wasl suffered a defeat.

Al Ain and Shabab Al Ahli both secured valuable wins against established regional rivals, strengthening their positions in the West Region and underlining the UAE Pro League’s ability to compete at the highest level of Asian club football.

Al Ain delivered the most emphatic performance, thrashing Iraq’s Al Quwa Al Jawiya 4-1 away from home on Monday. The result continued their excellent start to the 2026-27 campaign, having opened their continental campaign with a 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabian giants Al Nassr.

Kaku opened the scoring in the 13th minute before an own goal from Air Force Club defender Saed Al-Rousan doubled Al Ain’s advantage five minutes later. El Houssine Rahimi then took centre stage, scoring twice in the first half to put the visitors firmly in control.

Air Force Club managed a late consolation in the 89th minute, but Al Ain had already done more than enough to secure a second consecutive win. They have now scored eight goals and conceded just once across their opening two matches, putting them at the top of the West Region standings on goal difference.

The win gives Shabab Al Ahli a perfect record of six points from their first two matches, placing them among the early contenders in the West Region. Beating Al-Ittihad on their own ground is a notable achievement and provides further evidence of the UAE side’s ability to challenge some of Asia’s biggest clubs.

Roger Ibanez put the visitors ahead before Pedro Malheiro equalised in first-half stoppage time. However, goals from Trincao and Feras Al-Brikan after the break secured the victory for the Saudi side.

Despite Al Wasl’s setback, the overall picture is encouraging for UAE football. Two wins from three matches in the latest round provide a positive return, particularly given the strength of the opposition.

With Al Ain scoring freely and Shabab Al Ahli showing they can grind out results away from home, the UAE’s representatives have made a promising start.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.