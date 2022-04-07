The United Arab Emirates based clubs of Al Jazira, Sharjah, and Shabab Al Ahli are set to start their continental campaign in the group stage of the AFC Champions League 2022, starting 7th to 27th April, which will be held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The three clubs are looking forward to achieving good results in this competition, which was won by Al Ain in 2003.
The UAE Pro League Leaders Al Ain were also the runners-up in 2005 and 2016, while Shabab Al Ahli were the runners-up in 2015.
Matches are scheduled to begin on April 7 with the winners of each group advancing to the last 16 alongside the three clubs with the best runners-up records.
Riyadh will host matches involving Sharjah, alongside defending champions Al Hilal, Istiklol from Turkmenistan, and Qatar’s Al Rayyan in Group A.
Group B
In Group B, Al Jazira face Mumbai City from India, Al Shabab of Saudi Arabia, and Iraq’s Air Force Club, and will also be played in Riyadh.
Meanwhile, Jeddah will host Shabab Al Ahli, Foolad from Iran, Al Gharrafa of Qatar, and Turkmenistan’s Ahal in Group C.
Shabab Al Ahli will play their first match against Ahal at 12:15 tonight, while Al-Jazira are scheduled to face Iraq’s Air Force Club at 12:15 on Friday night.
In addition, Sharjah will be drawn in a tough clash against Champions Al Hilal at the same time on Friday.
The group phase in this year’s Asian Champions League is being played in centralized biosecure bubbles to limit travel due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.