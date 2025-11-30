UAE Bulls emerge champions of Abu Dhabi T10

Tim David smashes a brilliant 98 that included three fours and a staggering 12 sixes
Abu Dhabi: Tim David smashed a brilliant 98 as the UAE Bulls cruised past the Aspin Stallions by 80 runs to capture their first Abu Dhabi T10 title at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Sunday night.
David’s explosive knock featured three fours and a staggering 12 sixes. Batting at a strike rate of 326.66, the Australian powered the Bulls’ innings, including a 32-run demolition of Ashmead Nedd in the final over. His performance capped off a superb season, finishing with 393 runs in nine innings at an average of 65.50, a strike rate above 263, and three half-centuries.
Phil Salt (18 off 8) and James Vince opened for the Bulls, though Vince retired hurt without scoring. Salt provided early momentum before falling to Hafeez-ur-Rehman in the third over. From there, David took complete control. Supported by Rovman Powell (24 off 20), who kept the strike rotating, the pair put on a commanding 128-run stand to post a formidable 150/1.
Defending a steep total, the Bulls maintained relentless pressure. The Stallions’ chase faltered early, with Andre Fletcher (2 off 3) retiring hurt and Sherfane Rutherford (0 off 3) bowled by Fazalhaq Farooqi (1/2). Skipper Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scored with 18 off 15, but the Bulls’ bowlers ensured there was no recovery.
Farooqi, Junaid Siddique (1/18), Iftikhar Ahmed (1/7), and Qais Ahmad (1/14) took one wicket each as the Stallions were restricted to just 70/4. The emphatic victory sealed the UAE Bulls’ maiden Abu Dhabi T10 crown.
Earlier in the day, the Bulls had advanced by defeating the Quetta Qavalry in Qualifier 2.
David’s remarkable campaign earned him both Batter of the Tournament and Player of the Tournament honours. Andrew Tye (Vista Riders) claimed Bowler of the Tournament, while Junaid Siddique (UAE Bulls) was named UAE Player of the Tournament for his consistent performances.
