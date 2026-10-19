Born in India, raised in Dubai: Meet 18-year-old Hateem Ali making history with Indian football

With roots in Tamil Nadu, Hateem Ali is making his mark in Dubai
Dubai: Born in India to parents from Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu, Mohamed Hateem Ali has spent almost his entire life in the UAE. Having moved to Dubai when he was just five months old, the 18 year old now calls the city home.
And he is already making his mark in Indian football, having played an important role in helping the country qualify for the AFC U20 Asian Cup after a 20 year absence.
A Bachelor of Business Administration student at the University of Wollongong in Dubai (UOWD), Hateem is currently part of Shabab Al Ahli's U21 setup, having spent most of his footballing journey at the club.
"I was born in India. I have been living in Dubai since I was five months old, so the UAE has truly been home for me," he told Gulf News.
"The UAE has played an important role in my development both personally and as a footballer."
Hateem's football journey began when he was just six years old, playing for his school's U8 team.
Five years later, he joined Shabab Al Ahli's youth setup at the U12 level and has never looked back.
He progressed through almost every age group, representing the U12, U13, U14, U15, U16, U17 and U19 teams before reaching the U21 side.
According to Hateem, one of his biggest achievements at club level was finishing as the UAE FA tournament's top scorer on three consecutive occasions.
"Being with the club throughout this journey has been very special to me. The coaches, teammates, and the club environment have played a role in helping me develop both on and off the pitch," he said.
His performances in Dubai eventually earned him a place in India's U20 team.
Hateem made his international debut against Syria and started all three qualifying matches against Syria, Uzbekistan and Bangladesh.
He also played an important role in India's decisive 3-0 victory over Bangladesh in Tashkent on September 6.
India went on to secure qualification for the 2027 AFC U20 Asian Cup in China, ending a 20 year wait for a place in the continental competition.
"Representing India at the U20 level has been one of the proudest moments of my football journey so far," Hateem said.
"India secured qualification after a gap of 20 years, which makes the achievement more special. Being part of the team that achieved this milestone is something I will always be proud of."
Football is not Hateem's only focus. He is also pursuing a business degree at UOWD.
Juggling a football won't be a difficult task for him but juggling university studies with training, matches and international commitments is not easy, but Hateem believes the experience has helped him become more disciplined.
"Managing both has taught me discipline, time management, and how to stay focused when the schedule becomes demanding," he said.
His family has been equally important in his journey, supporting his football ambitions while ensuring he never neglects his education.
"They have made sacrifices, whether it was taking me to training and matches, supporting me during tournaments, or being there during difficult periods," he said.
"I feel that my achievements are not mine alone. They belong to my family as well."
For now, Hateem's focus is on the AFC U20 Asian Cup in China, scheduled from March 24 to April 10, 2027. He also hopes to continue progressing through the ranks at Shabab Al Ahli.
But like many young Indian footballers, he has a bigger dream: wearing the senior national team jersey one day.
Having grown up in Dubai and worked his way through Shabab Al Ahli's youth system, Hateem has already come a long way.
And at just 18, he has plenty of football ahead of him.