UAE Pro League CEO Musab Al Marzooqi previews Sunday's Al Ain v Shabab Al Ahli final
Dubai: UAE Pro League CEO Musab Al Marzooqi believes Sunday's Emaar Super Cup between Al Ain and Shabab Al Ahli has all the ingredients for a memorable occasion, describing the showdown as a “celebration of football” in the Emirates.
Speaking exclusively to Gulf News, Al Marzooqi looked ahead to the eagerly anticipated final, which will see two of the country's most successful clubs go head-to-head at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
"Everyone has reason to be super excited for this game," he said. "You have two of the most historic teams in UAE football battling it out, so it's set to be a really competitive match."
For Shabab Al Ahli, the occasion will be particularly familiar, with the Dubai outfit reaching their third consecutive Emaar Super Cup final.
"Shabab are a huge club, so it comes as no surprise that they're in the final again," Al Marzooqi said.
"They've made a good start to the season with Al Ain sitting just a point ahead of them in the league, so I expect they will put in a strong performance."
Al Ain enjoyed an outstanding previous campaign, finishing unbeaten in the UAE Pro League and also lifting the President's Cup.
Shabab Al Ahli, meanwhile, finished second in the league, setting up another meeting between two sides who have consistently competed for the biggest honours in Emirati football.
Al Marzooqi believes these rivalries are exactly what the UAE Pro League needs, with the history and success of both clubs adding another dimension to Sunday's occasion.
"You need these rivalries," he said. "This is what brings in the supporters, the fans love the big games, and these two clubs have won the most UAE Pro League titles, so we couldn't ask for a better final."
The two sides have already produced plenty of entertainment this season, with Shabab Al Ahli coming out on top in both of their previous encounters.
They first secured a 2-0 victory in the UAE Pro League before following it up with a dramatic 3-2 win in the President's Cup Round of 16.
Al Marzooqi is hoping Sunday's showdown will deliver another memorable encounter, particularly after the impressive support both teams attracted in their previous meetings.
"This season there has already been two amazing matches between the clubs, the stadiums were full and I expect it will be the same for the Super Cup final," he said.
The final will take place at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, with Al Marzooqi believing the iconic Abu Dhabi venue provides the ideal setting for an occasion of this magnitude.
"This is the biggest stadium in the UAE," he said.
"It's not just the perfect venue for the football, but also for everything that will happen around it including the opening ceremonies, the half-time show and the closing ceremony."
And while the football will undoubtedly be the main attraction, supporters can look forward to plenty of entertainment away from the pitch, with two dedicated fan zones organised as part of the celebrations.
One of the main attractions will be the Abu Dhabi Fan Zone, located outside Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium. Running from November 26 to 29, it will open daily between 5pm and 10pm, offering four days of activities and entertainment for supporters.
Fans can look forward to face painting, football challenges, a merchandise store and a range of other activities, alongside food and beverage options from local businesses.
Dubai will also join in the celebrations, with the Dubai Creek Harbour Fan Zone taking place on November 27.
The waterfront attraction will feature a dedicated photo opportunity with the official Emaar Super Cup trophy, a gaming area and football challenges, giving supporters another opportunity to enjoy the build-up to Sunday's final.
Al Marzooqi said the aim was to make the occasion about more than simply the 90 minutes on the pitch, ensuring supporters of all ages could enjoy the experience.
"We want make the final a great experience for everyone who has a ticket," he said.
"This is why we have set up two dedicated fan zones, where people of all ages can enjoy. This is going to be a celebration of football in the UAE.”
Beyond the significance of the trophy and the rivalry between the two clubs, Al Marzooqi believes Sunday's final provides an excellent opportunity to showcase the quality of football being played in the UAE.
With two of the country's leading sides competing for silverware, he believes the Super Cup is the perfect introduction for international supporters who may not yet have experienced Emirati football.
"This is the one match where I'd definitely encourage any fans who haven't yet watched UAE football to tune in," he said.
"This is the best teams fighting it out, and it's a great opportunity for us to show everyone in the world the quality of football we have here in the UAE."
With two historic rivals, a recent head-to-head record favouring Shabab Al Ahli and a packed stadium expected in Abu Dhabi, Sunday's Emaar Super Cup promises to be more than just a battle for the first silverware of the season.
For the UAE Pro League, it is also an opportunity to celebrate the domestic game and put Emirati football firmly in the spotlight.