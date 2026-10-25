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Al Nassr-Al Wasl Asian Champions League clash postponed over flight disruptions

AFC postpones third-round encounter after UAE club is unable to travel to Riyadh

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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AFC reschedules Al Nassr-Al Wasl match due to travel disruptions
AFC reschedules Al Nassr-Al Wasl match due to travel disruptions
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Dubai: The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has postponed the AFC Champions League Elite third-round match between Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr and the UAE's Al Wasl after flight disruptions prevented the Dubai club from travelling to Riyadh.

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Al Wasl decided against making the trip to the Saudi capital because of travel difficulties, particularly the lack of available flights, making it impossible for the fixture to proceed as scheduled.

The match, which was scheduled to take place in Riyadh on Monday, as part of the competition's third round, has now been officially postponed.

The AFC said in a statement: “The new date and kick-off time for the match will be confirmed and announced in due course.”

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