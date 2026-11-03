Saudi Arabia's 2027 AFC Asian Cup postponed by almost a year

Saudi Arabia's first AFC Asian Cup postponed to December 2027-January 2028
Dubai: The 2027 AFC Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia has been postponed by almost a year, with the continental football tournament now scheduled to take place from December 23, 2027, to January 21, 2028.
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) confirmed the revised dates on Tuesday, November 3. The competition was originally scheduled to run from January 7 to February 5, 2027, with 24 teams set to compete across eight stadiums in Riyadh, Jeddah and Al Khobar.
The decision comes amid ongoing regional tensions and security concerns in Saudi Arabia, which have caused logistical challenges and travel disruptions. The AFC said the move followed discussions with the local organising committee and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation.
In its announcement, the governing body confirmed the “rescheduling of the Saudi Arabia 2027 Asian Cup, to be held during the period from 23 December 2027 to 21 January 2028 in Saudi Arabia”. The revised dates will be submitted to FIFA for approval.
According to Saudi journalist Hamd Al Suwaily, matches of the Saudi Roshn League will be rescheduled by holding a number of rounds during the period that was originally set for the tournament. This means not just the international teams, but also the Saudi clubs have to prepare for the new schedule.
Meanwhile, the UAE had been drawn in Group E alongside South Korea, Vietnam and Yemen. Zlatko Dalic's side were scheduled to open their campaign against Vietnam on January 11, followed by Yemen on January 15 and South Korea on January 20.
The postponement means those fixtures will need to be rescheduled, with the UAE now having additional time to prepare for the tournament.
Saudi Arabia will host the Asian Cup for the first time. The competition will feature 24 teams, with Qatar entering as defending champions after winning the 2023 edition.