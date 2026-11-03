Saudi Arabia's 2027 AFC Asian Cup postponed by almost a year

Meanwhile, the UAE had been drawn in Group E alongside South Korea, Vietnam and Yemen. Zlatko Dalic's side were scheduled to open their campaign against Vietnam on January 11, followed by Yemen on January 15 and South Korea on January 20.

According to Saudi journalist Hamd Al Suwaily, matches of the Saudi Roshn League will be rescheduled by holding a number of rounds during the period that was originally set for the tournament. This means not just the international teams, but also the Saudi clubs have to prepare for the new schedule.

In its announcement, the governing body confirmed the “rescheduling of the Saudi Arabia 2027 Asian Cup, to be held during the period from 23 December 2027 to 21 January 2028 in Saudi Arabia”. The revised dates will be submitted to FIFA for approval.

The decision comes amid ongoing regional tensions and security concerns in Saudi Arabia, which have caused logistical challenges and travel disruptions. The AFC said the move followed discussions with the local organising committee and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.