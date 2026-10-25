UAE club decides against travelling to Riyadh as AFC prepares to announce postponement
Dubai: The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) is expected to postpone the AFC Champions League Elite third-round match between Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr and the UAE's Al Wasl after the Dubai club decided not to travel to Riyadh because of flight disruptions.
Al Wasl opted against making the trip to the Saudi capital due to travel difficulties, particularly the lack of available flights, leaving the fixture unable to proceed as scheduled, according to Al Khaleej Arabic daily.
The AFC is expected to formally announce the postponement of the match, which was due to take place in Riyadh as part of the competition's third round.
No revised date has been announced for the encounter, with both clubs awaiting an official decision from Asian football's governing body.