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Al Nassr-Al Wasl Asian Champions League match set for postponement over flight disruptions

UAE club decides against travelling to Riyadh as AFC prepares to announce postponement

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Al Nassr vs Al Wasl AFC Champions League match is set for postponement due to flight disruptions, awaiting AFC's official announcement on rescheduling.
Al Nassr vs Al Wasl AFC Champions League match is set for postponement due to flight disruptions, awaiting AFC's official announcement on rescheduling.
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Dubai: The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) is expected to postpone the AFC Champions League Elite third-round match between Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr and the UAE's Al Wasl after the Dubai club decided not to travel to Riyadh because of flight disruptions.

Al Wasl opted against making the trip to the Saudi capital due to travel difficulties, particularly the lack of available flights, leaving the fixture unable to proceed as scheduled, according to Al Khaleej Arabic daily.

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The AFC is expected to formally announce the postponement of the match, which was due to take place in Riyadh as part of the competition's third round.

No revised date has been announced for the encounter, with both clubs awaiting an official decision from Asian football's governing body.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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