AIFF files racism complaint against Palestine player after controversial gesture
Dubai: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has lodged a formal complaint with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) over an alleged racist gesture made by a Palestine player towards India captain Dallalmuon Gangte during their AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2027 qualifying match in Kuala Lumpur.
The incident occurred during Tuesday’s Group E encounter at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium, where footage appeared to show a Palestine player wearing the No. 19 shirt making a wafting gesture near his nose while standing close to Gangte. The gesture was widely interpreted as implying that the Indian player smelled bad, prompting accusations of racism.
In its complaint, the AIFF has asked the AFC to review the incident, examine the available match footage and take appropriate action under its regulations.
“AIFF considers any form of racism or discriminatory behaviour extremely serious. Such conduct is contrary to the fundamental values of football, which are built on respect, equality, fair play and sportsmanship,” the federation said in its statement.
“There is no place for racism or discrimination in the game, and such behaviour must not be accepted or tolerated.”
The controversy came in a match that had already seen tempers flare. Palestine forward Mohammed Jamhour was sent off in the 10th minute after kicking Indian player Raj Singh Wahengbam twice while he was on the ground, before stamping on his arm.
Despite being reduced to 10 players, Palestine fought back to equalise through Yazan Khalifah’s penalty in the 32nd minute, taking the score to 1-1.
The alleged gesture towards Gangte followed during the first-half stoppage time. The incident attracted widespread attention after footage circulated on social media.
The Palestinian player later reportedly described the episode as a misunderstanding and said he had spoken to Gangte to clarify the situation when play was interrupted by heavy rain. Palestine team officials also sought to explain the incident, with the player reportedly apologising to the Indian captain.
India, meanwhile, responded strongly after the break. Mukundo Singh Ningthoujam restored their lead in the 52nd minute, before Gangte scored seven minutes later. Zoramdinthara Lalhunmawia added a fourth goal in the 89th minute to complete a 4-1 victory.
The win kept India’s perfect record in Group E intact and moved them closer to securing a place at the 2027 AFC U-17 Asian Cup in Uzbekistan.