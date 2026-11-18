“AIFF considers any form of racism or discriminatory behaviour extremely serious. Such conduct is contrary to the fundamental values of football, which are built on respect, equality, fair play and sportsmanship,” the federation said in its statement.

The incident occurred during Tuesday’s Group E encounter at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium, where footage appeared to show a Palestine player wearing the No. 19 shirt making a wafting gesture near his nose while standing close to Gangte. The gesture was widely interpreted as implying that the Indian player smelled bad, prompting accusations of racism.

The Palestinian player later reportedly described the episode as a misunderstanding and said he had spoken to Gangte to clarify the situation when play was interrupted by heavy rain. Palestine team officials also sought to explain the incident, with the player reportedly apologising to the Indian captain.

The controversy came in a match that had already seen tempers flare. Palestine forward Mohammed Jamhour was sent off in the 10th minute after kicking Indian player Raj Singh Wahengbam twice while he was on the ground, before stamping on his arm.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.