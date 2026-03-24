Postponed Asian Champions League ties moved to Saudi Arabia

Finals of the competition are still scheduled to be held in Jeddah on April 16-25
Kuala Lumpur: Asian Champions League last-16 ties postponed by tensions in the Middle East will now take place over one leg in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, the continental football body said on Tuesday.
The region's top club competition was thrown into disarray following the US and Israeli war on Iran that started last month and has sparked reprisals by Tehran.
Two-legged knockout games in the East segment of the Champions League went ahead but four home-and-away ties in the West were postponed.
They will now take place as one-off matches on April 13 and 14 at King Abdullah Sports City and Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Sports City stadiums in Jeddah, the Asian Football Confederation said.
Saudi teams Al Ittihad and Al Ahli, the title-holders, will enjoy home advantage.
Iran's Tractor are also in the last 16, facing Shabab Al Ahli of the UAE.
The finals of the competition, which has been rebranded the Asian Champions League Elite, are still scheduled to be held in Jeddah on April 16-25.